Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has pushed back strongly against suggestions that he plays favourites within his squad.

The Brazilians recently got a good result against Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership to throw the Betway Premiership title race open, while the Sea Robbers put the defeat behind them in their recent game against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.

At the beginning of the campaign, the Brazilians added Portuguese pair Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho to their ranks, while in the January transfer window, they brought in the likes of Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates and Brayan Leon from South America.

Cardoso maintains that neither receives preferential treatment. He also dismissed talk that he leans towards South American imports or certain established South African players when selecting his starting XI.

Citing a recent fixture against AmaZulu FC, Cardoso noted that Reisinho did not make the matchday squad and watched from the stands, while Santos was introduced as a substitute. For him, that decision alone underlines that team selection is based purely on tactical demands and timing rather than personal bias.

He stressed that his approach is guided strictly by strategy, match context and player availability, not nationality, background or any other personal characteristic. According to Cardoso, every member of the squad is treated equally and evaluated on footballing merit.

The Portuguese mentor added that he was raised to judge individuals as people first, without prejudice, and believes it is important for supporters to understand that principle. He acknowledged that rumours of special treatment circulate, but insists there are no favoured individuals in his dressing room.

Using the AmaZulu match as an example, he reiterated that opportunities shift depending on circumstances — some players start, others contribute from the bench, and at times some are left out entirely. For Cardoso, selection is about responding to the demands of each moment, with roles rotating accordingly throughout the season.

