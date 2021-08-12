Botswana Rewards Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Medalists with Two-Bedroom Houses

Team Botswana won a bronze medal in the men's 4×400 metres relay final after finishing behind the Netherlands and USA, who won silver and gold, respectively

The bronze medal was only Botswana's second in the history of the Olympics and their first since the country's appearance at the global event in 1980

The team, which also set an African record in the men's relay, was accorded a grand reception after they jetted back to their home country

Botswana's relay team won bronze behind the Netherlands and the United States, who won silver and gold, respectively, at the recently concluded Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

The team of Isaac Makwala, Zibane Ngozi, Baboloki Thebe and Bayapo Ndori finished third in the men's 4×400 metres relay final to win Botswana's only medal at the Summer Games.

Botswana's relay team won bronze behind the Netherlands and the United States, who won silver and gold, respectively, at the recently concluded Olympic Games. Image: FanMoAgency_BW/ Twitter.

Each member of the southern African country's Olympic team has been rewarded with a two-bedroom house by the Botswana government. They will also be rewarded with a cash prize of £3 200 for winning the bronze.

Incidentally, the medal was the southern African country's second in their history, having won the first one during the London 2012 Games through Nijel Amos, who finished second in the men's 800m to clinch silver.

According to Tumiso Rakgare, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, the Botswana government will gift the team houses in recognition of their efforts in Tokyo.

"I am happy to announce today the 11th August 2021 that Government will offer each of the 6 men’s 4x400m Relay Team members a 2 bedroomed house as a reward," Rakgare announced in a statement.

"I would like to thank and commend the nation for rallying behind the team by encouraging them and wishing them well," he added.

