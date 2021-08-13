A silly picture of a group of local women dancing alongside the road has social media buzzing

One Twitter user has asked South Africans to guess the song which might have accompanied the very lit dance moves

Mzansi headed to the comments section sharing their hysterical guesses

A picture of a group of local women dancing has South Africans losing it. It seems the group of friends decided to break it down curbside and found themselves completely lost in the music.

This funny pic of a group of women dancing has SA trying to guess what song might have been playing.

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Bestmvle_Sjava shared the comical snap.

"What song do you think was playing?," he teasingly captioned the post.

South Africans were really impressed by one lady especially and her ability to lift her leg completely onto the car's front bonnet. Many social media users felt sure they had seen these infectious moves before and knew exactly which song was playing.

Check out some of the silly comments below:

@Mkhuleko_ said:

"Judging by loSisi who's on top of the bonnet I say they listening to 'Bhamba phez kwelokhuza"

@Shudae_mist said:

"Sister Bettina."

@Thulz_tron said:

"Hibiri"

@tintswalomegacy said:

“Mogwanti wa pitoria bo Martha le bo Maria, be skimile bo Paulina, bo Dora le Bo Rosina. Ro tlhakana ko ppc….”

@Madikela06 said:

"Our national anthem."

@Queence18 said:

"Yibiri"our national anthem sista Bethina,coz yei that song can make the mlenze rise like that"

@SharonCassey said:

"Haikona."

Tsonga Michael Jackson lights up dance floor, Video has Mzansi impressed

In more entertaining news, Briefly News previously reported that a video has surfaced on social media showing a performer tearing it up on the dance floor in front of a large crowd.

It is unclear where the video was taken but it shows a man dressed in a sparkling Michael Jackson-esque outfit painting the town red as he dishes out the entertainment.

A 31-second clip of the entertaining eruption was posted on Twitter on Sunday, 8 August by a user, @MusaKeyss, with the caption:

"Tsonga Michael Jackson #Possible"

At the start of the video, the ginger-haired fellow is seen climbing onto the stage as he holds a mic in one hand.

At the same time, the audience is heard singing along to the song before being bedazzled with a series of quick stepovers and shuffles, that the muso treats them to as part of his short on-stage dance routine.

Mzansi social media users heap praise on a sparkling performance

Not surprisingly, the social media streets of Mzansi reacted in earnest to the exciting performance on Woman's Day, with many praising the artist at the centre of the entertainment.

The video was viewed more than 7 000 times since it was posted and garnered nearly 600 likes.

Briefly News took a look at some of the interesting comments below.

@KidLaurenty17 promised:

"I'm stealing some moves."

@Mmaimmae added:

"You're so cool yeses."

@MattMokone gushed:

"Too much sauce, my bro."

@Msizi_Dlamini observed:

"Nice performance."

@ArchibaldKgomo shared:

"DANKO."

