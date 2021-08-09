Tsonga Michael Jackson Lights Up Dance Floor, Video Has Mzansi Impressed

Social media users in Mzansi were left feeling impressed after an entertaining Michael Jackson-inspired video cropped up on Twitter

The performer took to painting the town red as he dished out the moves on stage during a live performance

The video of the performance was viewed more than 7 000 times since it was posted and attracted nearly 600 likes

A video has surfaced on social media showing a performer tearing it up on the dance floor in front of a large crowd.

It is unclear where the video was taken but it shows a man dressed in a sparkling Michael Jackson-esque outfit painting the town red as he dishes out the entertainment.

A video has surfaced on social media showing a performer tearing it up on the dance floor in front of a large crowd. Image: @MusaKeyss/ Twitter.

A 31-second clip of the entertaining eruption was posted on Twitter on Sunday, 8 August by a user, @MusaKeyss, with the caption:

"Tsonga Michael Jackson #Possible"

At the start of the video, the ginger-haired fellow is seen climbing onto the stage as he holds a mic in one hand.

At the same time, the audience is heard singing along to the song before being bedazzled with a series of quick stepovers and shuffles, that the muso treats them to as part of his short on-stage dance routine.

Mzansi social media users heap praise on sparkling performance

Not surprisingly, the social media streets of Mzansi reacted in earnest to the exciting performance on Woman's Day, with many praising the artist at the centre of the entertainment.

The video was viewed more than 7 000 times since it was posted and garnered nearly 600 likes.

Briefly News took a look at some of the interesting comments below.

@KidLaurenty17 promised:

"I'm stealing some moves."

@Mmaimmae added:

"You're so cool yeses."

@MattMokone gushed:

"Too much sauce, my bro."

@Msizi_Dlamini observed:

"Nice performance."

@ArchibaldKgomo shared:

"DANKO."

Man steals the show at Wilgeheuwel Hospital event with amazing dance skills

In other entertaining news, Briefly News reported previously that the Life Wilgeheuwel Hospital in Radiokop, Roodepoort was treated to an unexpected dance sideshow from an enthusiastic passerby during a recent event.

A video of the mini dance session was uploaded onto Facebook and showed a number of the hospital's staff lining the streets during an event.

Master KG and Nomcebo's hit song Jerusalema is heard playing in the background as throngs of people cheer the inspired dancer on.

The unknown man, who appears to be a scrap metal collector doing his rounds, happily treats the crowd to the welcomed entertainment.

A staff member from the hospital soon joins him for a two-person routine with both expertly executing a series of quick-stepping dance movements.

