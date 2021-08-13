The well-known Moya App has responded to the SA Social Security Agency's warning to applicants for the R350 social grant

Sassa recently issued a warning to discourage South Africans from using the Moya App to make their applications for the social relief grant

Sassa stated that they do not have a partnership with Moya App while the company says they never claimed that they did

The creators of the popular Moya App have replied to Sassa's warning to South Africans against using the app.

Moya stated that applicants for the R350 social relief grant were able to use the Moya App to submit their applications for the grant for free. According to DisptachLIVE, Sassa took to the social media accounts to advise use of provided channels for applications and not the Moya App.

Moya App has clarified that people can use their data-free app to access the Sassa website and they are not an official channel for applications. Image: @sajobsonline

Sassa stated that Moya may be a legitimate app, however, they are not in partnership with the company. They also informed applicants who use the Moya App to apply for the grant that their applications will not be recognised.

Datafree Africa's CEO Gour Lentell told TimesLIVE that they never made the assertion that Moya App had a partnership with Sassa or that they were an official channel for applications. He stated that the app is designed to offer applicants the chance to apply without the worry of data costs because the app is a data-free app.

“Our app connects people #datafree (that is, users do not incur data costs) to the official grant application website," said Lentell.

He stated that Moya App does not receive applicants' applications for the social relief grant but people can use the app to access the Sassa website to make their applications. He added that they do not have access to people's information.

Lentell also stated that they have reached out to Sassa to clarify any confusion as the Moya App has about one million users accessing the Sassa website daily.

Sassa systems slow down due to high traffic caused by R350 social grant applications

Briefly News previously reported that when applicants for the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant attempted to submit their applications through the SA Social Security Agency's various application channels, they ran into a number of problems.

According to TimesLIVE, Sassa's website was down as well with Sassa stating that their website reached 95% capacity on Friday 45 minutes after the application channel was opened.

“The system is a bit slow because of the high volume of people who are trying to access our platforms at the same time,” said Sassa spokesperson Kgomoco Diseko.

Applicants also experienced challenges when they attempted to use the USSD channel to make their applications.

