Mamelodi Sundowns goalie Dennis Onyango is looking forward to the MTN8 clash against Kaizer Chiefs soon

The two clubs will be battling it out for a semi-final spot in the competition to try and win some more silverware

Onyango is aware that Sundowns have been struggling in the MTN8 and hopes this will be motivation to do better

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Dennis Onyango is optimistic that his club will be able to beat Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. The two PSL great clubs will be facing off in an MTN8 encounter which will surely have fans' mouths watering.

Although this might be a difficult game because of all the re-building Kaizer Chiefs have done, Onyango believes that this will be an opportunity for Sundowns to start the season on a good note.

He also highlighted how the club has the hunger in the competition because it's been a title that they haven't been able to win for a long time.

Dennis Onyango is excited to play against Kaizer Chiefs and hopes it will be a good result. Image: @masindeonyango

Source: Twitter

"It’s a very difficult game but it gives the opportunity also for the boys to start off with a strong side and try to get good results and get momentum to take us throughout the season,” said Onyango according to the Sundowns website.

The goalkeeper also made it known that the MTN8 is a cup competition and not a league game so the expectations will definitely be much more different. According to The Citizen, he said:

"Last season it was a league match, those are two different competitions and the approaches are not the same.”

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed a few players during the transfer window and Onyango is looking forward to a bit of healthy competition amongst the players.

“Everyone is fighting for their position, trying to get into the first 11 that will play in the opening game against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN 8, that’s good for competition, it brings the best out of every player," he said.

Rulani Mokwena is satisfied with Mamelodi Sundowns' new signings

Briefly News previously reported that new additions Thabiso Kutumela and Sifiso Ngobeni, according to Rulani Mokwena, match the Mamelodi Sundowns profile that is needed to challenge big titles.

As the champions assess their preparation ahead of the commencement of the new Premier Soccer League season this weekend, the Sundowns co-coach shared an insight into the two new players and is really happy with their progress.

Sundowns are positively hoping that the new additions will be useful as they prepare for a record-extending fifth straight Premiership title, according to Mokwena as per a report by TimesLIVE.

