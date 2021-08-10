Co Coach Rulani Mokwena Satisfied With New Signings, Kutumela and Ngobeni

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena is very happy with the club's new signings ahead of the fresh season

The club has signed Thabiso Kutumela and Sifiso Ngobeni respectively, Mokwena is hoping that they can be dangerous

Masandawana are set to play against a newly revamped Kaizer Chiefs side in the MTN8 and are hoping for a good result

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

New additions Thabiso Kutumela and Sifiso Ngobeni, according to Rulani Mokwena, match the Mamelodi Sundowns profile that is needed to challenge big titles.

As the champions assess their preparation ahead of the commencement of the new Premier Soccer League season this weekend, the Sundowns co-coach shared an insight into the two new players and is really happy with their progress.

Rulani Mokwena is impressed with the club's new signings and hopes for them to challenge in the upcoming season. Image: @Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Sundowns are positively hoping that the new additions will be useful as they prepare for a record-extending fifth straight Premiership title, according to Mokwena as per a report by TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"The work ethic has been extremely pleasing and the players are looking sharp and good," said Mokwena.

IOL reports that part of the pre-season objective and goal, according to Rulani Mokwena, was to prepare the team to be a "nightmare" for opponents in the next season.

"We want to create a team that is a nightmare to play against. A team that can hurt opponents in different ways, and we have got to create a culture for that," he said.

The new season begins for Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, where they will face Kaizer Chiefs in an MTN8 quarter-final match.

Khama Billiat wants to improve his form for Kaizer Chiefs

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has opened up about his career at Kaizer Chiefs and believes that he should be doing much better at the Soweto club.

According to Billiat, his performances with the club are not good enough and he wants to do much better. In 2018, the Zimbabwean attacker signed Amakhosi from Mamelodi Sundowns, ending a five-year relationship with his former club.

He appeared in 99 games for Masandawana, scoring 39 goals. Billiat has since made 84 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs and has scored 16 goals, something he is not very impressed with according to Goal.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za