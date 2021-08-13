Chippa United: Gavin Hunt Signs Veteran Striker Rodney Ramagalela

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has signed Rodney Ramagalela with an official announcement set to be made soon

The veteran striker played for Black Leopards last season but the team was unfortunately relegated to the GladAfrica Championship

Gavin Hunt has a huge task of reviving Chippa United after the club only just escaped danger at the end of the season

Gavin Hunt was recently appointed as the Chippa United head coach and is making an effort to rectify the problems in the squad. Going for experience rather than gambling, Hunt has signed veteran striker Rodney Ramagalela.

Ramagalela has departed from Black Leopards, who were relegated last season. He captained Lidoda Duvha in the 2020/21 season and was one of the team's standout performers despite a poor season for the Thohoyandou-based side, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

However, after being relegated to the GladAfrica Championship, he was declared surplus to requirements and placed up for sale as the squad attempts to rebuild according to Soccer Laduma.

The South African reports that Ramagalela was a member of Mamelodi Sundowns from 2013 to 2016, including a loan spell with Golden Arrows.

It looks that his next trip will be the Eastern Cape coast, where he will team up with Gavin Hunt, a former SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits, and Kaizer Chiefs coach.

Gavin Hunt has put together a more balanced roster than last season when the team only managed to stay in the PSL by winning the relegation/promotion playoffs.

On Saturday, 21 August, Chippa United will kick off their DStv Premiership campaign with an away match against newcomers Sekhukhune United.

