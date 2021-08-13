MTN8: Swallows FC Insists They Have No Fear for Orlando Pirates

Brandon Truter says that he is not afraid of Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC will play the way they want to

The two teams are going to play on Saturday in the MTN8 knockout competition and the stakes are quite high

The Swallows FC coach is focused on building a team that is fearless and wants to take on every challenge

When the two clubs meet in the MTN8 quarter-finals on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter has warned Orlando Pirates that they would not be afraid of them.

“We have a certain amount of arrogance here in our playing style which we do not change. We are not scared to say this is how we play and you adapt to what you want to do against us,” said Truter.

Despite the fact that the Birds will be playing away from home, Truter claims that they have a specific style of play that requires opponents to adapt to it, which they will do in this game.

Truter believes that they will not be terrified of the Buccaneers when they visit their stadium, and that they will play the way they want to according to The Citizen.

“We will not have the mindset that when we are away to look for a draw. That’s not in our DNA, that’s not in our culture," said the coach.

The Swallows coach has promised that their match versus the Buccaneers will be exciting. Both Swallows and Pirates, according to Truter, are ball-playing teams with good personnel.

Last season, the teams met after Swallows' promotion to the DStv Premiership, and they were inseparable, coming to two 1-1 draws in the league. The competition, on the other hand, will require a winner on the day, with the winning team advancing to the tournament's semi-finals.

