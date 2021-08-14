Jocelyn Wildenstein: age, children, spouse, before surgery, net worth

Jocelyn Wildenstein is a Swiss-born American socialite popularly recognized as the Catwoman because of her multiple facial cosmetic surgeries. She came into the limelight in the late 1990s due to her highly publicized divorce from billionaire art mogul Alec Wildenstein. She was awarded one of the most expensive settlements in history. What is her net worth today?

The American socialite has a feline facial appearance due to extensive cosmetic surgery. Photo: @Grant Lamos IV

Source: Getty Images

Jocelyn came from an average-class household in Switzerland and found her way up the social ladder through marriage. Meeting billionaire Alec brought her immense wealth, which led to a life of extravagance and multiple cosmetic surgeries due to insecurity. What has she been up to since her wealthy divorce?

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s profile summary

Birth name: Jocelynnys Dayannys da Silva Bezerra Perisset

Jocelynnys Dayannys da Silva Bezerra Perisset Nickname: Catwoman, The Lion Queen, The Bride of Wildenstein

Catwoman, The Lion Queen, The Bride of Wildenstein Date of birth: 7th September 1945

7th September 1945 Jocelyn Wildenstein’s age: 75 years in 2021

75 years in 2021 Birth sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Lausanne in Switzerland

Lausanne in Switzerland Current residence: New York

New York Nationality: American, Swiss

American, Swiss Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Engaged (in 2017)

Engaged (in 2017) Fiancé: Lloyd Klein

Lloyd Klein Jocelyn Wildenstein’s spouse: Art mogul Alec Wildenstein (1978 to 1999)

Art mogul Alec Wildenstein (1978 to 1999) Jocelyn Wildenstein's children: Diane and Alec Wildenstein Jr

Diane and Alec Wildenstein Jr Known for: Extensive plastic surgery on the face

Extensive plastic surgery on the face Profession: Socialite

Socialite Instagram: @jocelynewildenstein

@jocelynewildenstein Twitter:

Net worth: Approximately $10 million as of 2021

How old is Jocelyn Wildenstein?

The American-based socialite was born on 7th September 1945 in Lausanne, Switzerland. She is 75 years old in 2021. Her father was an employee of a store that dealt in sports goods.

Jocelyn Wildenstein's relationships

The Swiss-born is engaged to designer Lloyd Klein since 2017. Photo: @Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

The socialite started dating in her teens and was once linked to Swiss Cyril Piguet when she was 17 years. After breaking up, she started dating an Italian-French filmmaker called Sergio Gobbi and even moved into his Paris home.

She later met Alec Wildenstein, a wealthy businessman and art dealer, while on safari in 1977 at the Wildenstein ranch in Kenya, now called Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservancy. They married in 1978 against her father-in-law’s wishes and relocated to a New York-based mansion. The couple had two children, son Alec Wildenstein Jr and daughter Diane.

Despite living the American dream, their marriage had a messy ending. Jocelyn caught her husband with a 19-year-old Russian model in her bedroom, and he chased him out of the house with a gun. Jocelyn and Alec Wildenstein’s divorce proceedings in 1997 received extensive media attention and were marred with several scandals.

Marilyn Diamond, the judge presiding over the couple’s divorce, received death threats during proceedings. The case was finalized in 1999, and the socialite was awarded a $2.5 billion settlement and an additional $100 million alimony per year for the next 13 years. The divorce settlement was one of the wealthiest ever made.

After her messy divorce, she moved on with Canadian fashion designer Lloyd Klein in 2003. The couple has been involved in several domestic problems, but the two are still together. The designer popped the question in 2017, but they are yet to walk down the aisle.

What did Alec Wildenstein die of?

The wealthy businessman passed away on 18th February 2008 at the age of 67. He succumbed to prostate cancer after battling the illness for a while. He was residing in Paris, France, at the time.

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s surgery

The socialite's face has transformed over the years after multiple cosmetic surgeries. Photo: @JennyFBailey

Source: Twitter

Jocelyn Wildenstein's before surgery photos reveal an extensive facial transformation. The socialite started going for facelifts after suspecting that her then-husband, billionaire Alec Wildenstein, was beginning to lose interest in her. She chose the cat-like look because the art mogul loved cats, but the outcome was not as anticipated because he still had multiple mistresses. In a 1998 interview with People, Alec revealed that he was having trouble recognizing her.

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s career

The Swiss-born cosmetic surgery fanatic once worked as a pilot in Paris when she was dating Italian-French filmmaker Sergio Gobbi. She was also a skilled hunter. She stopped working after meeting art mogul Alec and has never gone back to work even after the wealthy divorce. Tabloids recognize her as an American based socialite.

What is Jocelyn Wildenstein net worth?

Mrs Wildenstein filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Photo: @Djamilla Rosa Cochran

Source: Getty Images

Is Jocelyn Wildenstein a billionaire? Her highly publicized divorce from entrepreneur Alec Wildenstein in the late 1990s left her a billionaire. She was awarded a $2.5 billion settlement and was to receive $100 million yearly alimony for the next 13 years. The judge forbade her from using the money for further cosmetic surgery.

The Swiss-born socialite continued living a flashy lifestyle, and her finances started to dwindle, leading to her bankruptcy filing in 2018. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth in 2021 at $10 million, including about $16 million in assets and $6 million in liabilities. She also claimed in her bankruptcy filing that her only income is a social security income of about $900. Reports emerged in 2020 that her $10 million Trump Tower apartment was liquidated to repay outstanding debts.

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s fame is marred with a scandalous life of extravagance and cosmetic surgeries gone wrong. Despite being a billionaire divorcee in 1999, she now lives an ordinary New York life with her on-off fiancé, fashion designer Lloyd Klein. She is reportedly working on a docuseries about her life.

READ ALSO: Thabo Mabogwane aka Smol: bio, family, love life, P.O.B, profile, facts

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Thabo Mabogwane, a South African house musician better known as Smol. He is one half of the Black Motion duo with DJ Robert Mohasana.

Since forming Black Motion in 2010, the band achieved instant success and has never stopped reigning SA’s house music industry. How well do you know Thabo Smol away from entertainment? Check out his bio for more.

Source: Briefly.co.za