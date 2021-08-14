DJ Khanya given moving send-off as he is laid to rest following tragic accident

DJ Khanya "The Voice" Hadebe was laid to rest and given a touching send-off by those closest to him

His grandfather spoke on behalf of the family at the funeral and said how much Khanya reminded him of his own late daughter

Those who knew Khanya described him as a kind and caring person who will be sorely missed

DJ Khanya "The Voice" Hadebe was laid to rest on Saturday, 14 August. He tragically died after being involved in a car accident that claimed the lives of six people.

The 23-year-old was described as being full of life and potential who had touched the hearts of a great many people according to the Daily Sun.

DJ Khanya was given a touching send-off at his funeral. Photo credit: @PhilMphela, @_Noluuledwaba

Source: Twitter

Khanya's grandfather spoke on behalf of the family at the funeral and said how much he reminded him of his own late daughter who was an actress.

A video of his passage into music was played in which he could be heard telling people to appreciate their lives and always be grateful.

Social media users react to the moving funeral

@palesa_moloto:

"To all of Khanya’s friends, I hope you guys find some sort of peace. My heart bleeds for you all."

@kuanele_:

"Khanya’s tribute was really beautiful"

@SolomonMolefe_

"Rest in power to #khanya, bless up to @untiluntil_za for the memorial service."

@RealLifeGold

"Super touched by Khanya’s send off.

It’s a testament to the amount of people his light touched. I hope his family can find solace in that."

6th person identified in horrific crash that took the lives of Amapiano stars

Bra Sanza has been identified as the sixth person involved in a horrific crash that claimed the lives of Amapiano stars Mpura, Thando Thot, Killer Kau and Khanya.

He was a resident of Lemenong, Phokeng in Rustenburg. His friends and community members visited the scene of the accident to pay their respects.

The musicians were travelling to a gig in Rustenburg when the tragic accident took place.

Mpura and Killer Kau sadly pass away in tragic car accident

South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

Source: Briefly.co.za