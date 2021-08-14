6th person identified in horrific crash that took the lives of Amapiano stars

Bra Sanza has been identified as the sixth victim of a horrific crash that took the lives of Amapiano stars

Mpura, Thando Thot, Killer Kau and Khanya sadly lost their lives in the tragic crash

Social media users reacted to the news and took to the internet to share their thoughts on the incident

Bra Sanza has been identified as the sixth person involved in a horrific crash that claimed the lives of Amapiano stars Mpura, Thando Thot, Killer Kau and Khanya.

He was a resident of Lemenong, Phokeng in Rustenburg. His friends and community members visited the scene of the accident to pay their respects.

Bra Sanza has been identified as the sixth victim in the horrific accident that claimed the lives of Amapiano stars. Photo credit:@Kele_Masilo

The musicians were travelling to a gig in Rustenburg when the tragic accident took place according to ZAlebs.

TshisaLIVE confirmed that the accident took place and the six people lost their lives.

Social media users react to the news of the sixth victim

"Drinking and driving kills. We have been hearing this since SABC was CCV. What happened was no accident, it was an "incident." People must be accountable for their behaviour..."

"Eish mare life. I'm sure the person who took this video was not anticipating"RIP" next to it. Gomotsegang."

"May his soul Rest in peace l think the record stables should assist in his funeral. We know who was wrong."

"Actually, this is the man we should be crying loud about. But South African society, I remember when minister Collins died in an accident with surgeons who were his body guards it was " Collin Shabane died" the rest didn't matter."

Mpura and Killer Kau sadly pass away in tragic car accident

South Africans were left reeling on Monday afternoon when the news of the death of Amapiano artists Killer Kau and Mpura hit social media. Initially, celebrities posted heartbreak emojis online but would not disclose who had passed.

Eventually, Amapiano pioneer Mr JazziQ took to Twitter to confirm the passing of his friends in a sad post.

The music producer was later joined by Riky Rick, who also shared a heartbreaking post bidding farewell to his industry peers.

