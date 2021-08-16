Zola 7 is not doing well and an alleged foundation was started to raise money to get the star in good health

Zola Hashatsi allegedly rallied fans to donate to a fund to help Zola 7 get the treatment he needs, but red flags popped up and Zola 7 was contacted

Hearing of this so-called foundation, Zola 7 and his team made it clear that they know nothing of it and that people should stop donating

South African kwaito musician and entertainment star Bonginkosi ‘Zola’ Dlamini, professionally known as Zola 7, is allegedly very ill and in need of funds for treatment.

A foundation in honour of Zola 7 was started after it was rumoured that he is very sick and can't afford his medical bills, however, he knows nothing about it. Image: @jamazola7

There was apparently a foundation set up to help raise funds for Zola 7’s treatment. The foundation was encouraged by Zola Hashatsi on social media, rallying fans to contribute, as reported by ZAlebs.

Hearing of this foundation, Zola 7 was contacted. Turns out, Zola 7 and his team know nothing of it, according to Daily Sun.

In a statement made by his team at Z7 and Guluva Entertainment, sent to Daily Sun, Zola 7 made it clear that he knows nothing about the foundation and has not received any money towards treatment.

“Z7 Media and Guluva Records herby distance themselves from this foundation. We have no knowledge whatsoever regarding the business of this foundation and we wish to further state that this foundation was established without knowledge of Bonginkosi Dlamini (Zola 7) or any of his staff.”

The statement goes on to urge fans to stop donating to the fund as it is clearly not for Zola 7. The team expressed their disappointment in the fake foundation.

Zola 7 lets people in on his health struggles, he is not well

Zola 7 has opened up about the state of his health. The star confirmed that he is not well after malicious rumours of his death circulated on social media, reported Briefly News.

The legendary Kwaito artist shared that he faints most of the time but he is not dead. Speaking to a local publication, the Umdlwembe hitmaker reiterated that he is alive.

The TV presenter told the Daily Sun that he suffers from epilepsy. According to SAHipHopMag, Mzolisto told the Daily Sun that the longest he has passed out due to his condition was for two days. He shared that he was diagnosed with the chronic disease three years ago.

