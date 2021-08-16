Cole Alexander Trends for Bossing the Midfield Against Mamelodi Sundowns

Midfielder Cole Alexander is trending online after he gave an impressive performance against Mamelodi Sundowns

It was the MTN8 quarter-final and fans were hoping to see if he could really be a replacement for Willard Katsande

Mzansi social media users showered Cole Alexander with praise online even though Kaizer Chiefs lost the game

Cole Alexander is trending on social media a day after the match Kaizer Chiefs played against Mamelodi Sundowns. According to social media users, Alexander did a good job and bossed the midfield as they had expected.

Alexander was brought into Kaizer Chiefs as Willard Katsande's replacement and impressed the fans. Although Chiefs conceded two goals in the first half; the fans are feeling optimistic about Alexander and what he can bring to the table.

Cole Alexander impressed fans during the weekend and has been trending online ever since. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Although it could take some time for Alexander to adjust, Amakhosi stans are hoping that the bet the club has taken is going to pay off. Check out the reactions to Alexander's performance below:

@Matome_Kay said:

"Cole Alexander bossed the midfield of Mthobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee & Andile Jali... For a moment, 1998 Rothmans Cup flashed in front of original Mamelodi Sundowns fans with that Lyle Lakay denied penalty goal. Poor officiating in the shoot-out. Kaizer Chiefs looks promising."

@KaraboRithuri_ commented:

"As indicated when analysing Cole Alexander, transitions seem as if they will be an important part of Chiefs' tactics this season. Nange's ability to progress the ball, either through combinations or ball-carrying is useful especially immediately after winning possession."

@waltzmas said:

"Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander are going to be phenomenal this season for Chiefs. #Amakhosi4Life."

@Mystraw commented:

"Cole Alexander is my favourite player right now."

@_iamsoso said:

"Nange is going to be massive for us. Cole Alexander is also a great upgrade from Katsande."

