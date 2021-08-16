Fans Debate Kennedy Mweene's Penalties Saved Off the Line In the MTN8

Kennedy Mweene was the hero when Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday

Mweene saved four penalties and was given the man of the match award by the PSL for his stunning efforts

Mzansi social media users however are not convinced and think that Mweene was off his line for all the saves he made

Mamelodi Sundowns dominated their MTN8 clash against Kaizer Chiefs but fans are debating if the officiating was done properly. Sundowns veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene saved four penalties in the shootout and came out as the hero.

Social media users, however, have been arguing online about the penalties and realised that Mweene was off his line for each one that he saved. Mamelodi Sundowns fans are rejoicing but Kaizer Chiefs fans are not so convinced.

Mzansi football fans are arguing online about the penalties that Kennedy Mweene saved. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mweene was given the man of the match award for how he played as Masandawana advanced to the next round of the MTN8. The match was a close one and penalties decided who would come out on top.

Check out the reactions from Mzansi football fans to the penalties below:

@vigorous____ said:

"Benefiting against Kaizer Chiefs is a blessing to us Mamelodi Sundowns fans. I so wish we can get 2 offside goals against them in our next match. We benefitted and I have no shame."

@mabasawisco commented:

"The officials robbed chiefs 4 penalties and you're crying about one penalty."

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Send them to PSL to look at them... These officials are embarrassing us!"

@Teevee81 commented:

"My comment is that both referee and his assistant were sleeping, it looks like Mweene was already out of his line before all the kicks were taken."

@SfisoZitha6 said:

"PSL is one of the biggest leagues in Africa, I think they should be having VAR now or goal-line technology cause the is a lot of errors done by the lines man on the penalty shootout today."

Stuart Baxter only wants to focus on positives after the Sundowns loss

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter wants to remain positive about his club even after they suffered a loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final.

It was a match that was highly anticipated because of Kaizer Chiefs' rebuilding process. Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the beginning of the game and scored two goals in the first half.

In the second half, Chiefs came alive and responded with two of their own. New signing Keagan Dolly provided an assist that got all the fans excited. In the end, Sundowns won the game on penalties but Baxter didn't want the focus to be on the fact that Amakhosi lost.

