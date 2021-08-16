Stuart Baxter Only Wants to Focus on Positives After Sundowns' Loss

Stuart Baxter was impressed with Kaizer Chiefs' fighting spirit in the MTN8 game against Mamelodi Sundowns

It was a game of high expectation but nerves got the better of Amakhosi during the penalty shootout after extra time

Baxter says that his team will only get better with time and doesn't want to focus on the fact that they lost

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter wants to remain positive about his club even after they suffered a loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final. It was a match that was highly anticipated because of Kaizer Chiefs' rebuilding process.

Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the beginning of the game and scored two goals in the first half. In the second half, Chiefs came alive and responded with two of their own. New signing Keagan Dolly provided an assist that got all the fans excited.

In the end, Sundowns won the game on penalties but Baxter didn't want the focus to be on the fact that Amakhosi lost.

Stuart Baxter is proud of Kaizer Chiefs for showing a fighting spirit against Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

"I think Sundowns held their nerve better than we did and I wish them all the best in the semis," said Baxter, according to Sport24.

The Amakhosi head coach said that his team played much better in the second half and that shows that they will improve as time goes on.

"The balance of the team was better. We defended a little bit stronger and on the back of that even our attacking play," he said.

"It was our first game against opposition in the sharpest of circumstances. I've learnt a lot from the game. I hope the players have learnt a lot. We've got to get better and we will get better," said the coach, according to a report by KickOff.

Stuart Baxter says Itumeleng Khune is improving with age

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter says that Itumeleng Khune has evolved plenty since he was the gaffer six years ago.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News with a few comments, Baxter highlighted that Khune's age is not going to be a problem at all.

The story around goalkeepers at Amakhosi is a tricky one since there are four good goalies who are good enough for the number one starting spot according to coach Baxter. When it comes to Khune though, the coach has absolutely no worries about him.

"The challenge we all have is to make sure we stay in as good shape as we can, as sharp as we can. It's inevitable that the clock will tick but we know goalkeepers can play well into their thirties," said Baxter to Briefly News.

Source: Briefly.co.za