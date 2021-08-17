Man Impresses with His Sword Handling Skills: “Teach Me the Ways, Bro”

A US swordsman has dazzled Mzansi after footage of his impressive skills went viral

The unidentified man took to a quiet neighbourhood street to show off what he could do and even grabbed the attention of a driver nearby

Social media users took to the comments section and shared reactions to the cool clip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A US man has certainly dazzled social media users with his 'samurai' skills. The hunky swordsman took to a quiet neighbourhood street and showed off his moves in a clip that has since gone viral.

This man has impressed audiences with his sword handling skills. Image: @therealchronice/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, the unknown man slashes his weapon through the air several times before karate-flipping and then landing with the sword still in his hand. The unbelievable precision of his sword work even startled a driver nearby who just had to stop and let the brother know how dope he looked.

Heading online, Twitter user @therealchronice shared the clip.

"Brooo LMFAOOO mans hadda stop after witnessing that," he excitedly captioned the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users were equally shaken. Check out some of the awesome comments below:

@iiicewood said:

"Well black folks were samurai."

@HunnyAP

“TEACH ME THE WAYS BRO!”

@__iTweet__ said:

"As soon as I see all that ninja shit, it's fists up."

@nanakitt said:

“TRAIN ME”

@itsjrocniigga said:

"Bro, I'm in fucking tears."

@Mauricio21amigo said:

"Salute this brotha for the being epically dope… BUT… it ain’t happening around these parts buddy boi."

@RustWrangler said:

"I'm waiting for the final Boss battle!!"

@Sirferrell1 said:

"This man is the next avenger give him that serum."

Man with one leg throws crutches away, thrills crowd with legwork and backflips

In similar news about people performing cool tricks, Briefly News previously reported that a physically challenged man has shown in the true sense of the words that there exists ability in disability.

The man with one leg appeared on stage with his dance crew and in an instant, dumped his crutches.

In the video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the man then broke into fast dance doing legwork as he moved in rhythm with the rest of the dance crew.

In another breath-taking scene, he did backflips without being aided and landed like someone who had two legs.

He then followed the backflips with quick press-ups that threw the crowd into a frenzy. The talented man was the star of the performance.

Social media users were impressed and hailed the physically challenged dancer

Many people who watched the video couldn't believe their eyes and described the man as an inspiration.

@divineoffspring remarked:

"Our uniqueness is in us, not in any part of our body."

@send_a_dm_4_website_mobileapp_ said:

"Wow. No excuse in life o. God bless him."

@esther_unbothered commented:

"Happiness is free o so live life to d fullness no matter the circumstances."

@official_xperience wrote:

"Omo….. God bless him.

"Let me go n question myself, I’ve an issue with dance."

Source: Briefly.co.za