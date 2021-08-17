Orlando Pirates: 3 Possible Replacements for Josef Zinnbauer After Resignation

Orlando Pirates will be looking for a new coach after the resignation of Josef Zinnbauer. Briefly News takes a look at which coaches could be taking over the Buccaneers ahead of the new PSL season that's coming up in a week.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has left the club due to being away from his family and the club will be quick to look for a replacement. As the DStv Premiership is set to start soon, Briefly News takes a look at rumours of who will be the new head coach for the Buccaneers.

1. Mandla Ncikazi

Last season, Ncikazi had an outstanding season with Arrows, leading them to a league-record fourth-place finish despite minimal resources and a reliance on youthful players.

Ncikazi may have gained notoriety in his first season as a senior team coach but many believe he is well qualified to take over as the Pirates' next mentor, according to a report by IOL.

2. Fadlu Davids

Fadlu Davids is currently the assistant coach at Orlando Pirates and has said on numerous occasions that he would be up for taking the head coach job should the opportunity arise, according to SowetanLIVE.

Pirates have yet to appoint Zinnbauer's replacement but assistant coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi are set to lead the team when they face Stellenbosch at home on Saturday afternoon in the DStv Premiership.

3. Benni McCarthy

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has been linked with the Orlando Pirates job for a while and this might be the perfect opportunity for him to take it. In the media, McCarthy has previously said that he would like to coach a big PSL club one day.

Josef Zinnbauer leaves Orlando Pirates and resigns

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of head coach Josef Zinnbauer, who resigned from his position as the club's head coach on Monday afternoon.

Pirates confirmed in a statement on their official website that the German had tendered his resignation after serving in the role for two and a half seasons. Following the development, Zinnbauer took the opportunity to address club chairman Irvin Khoza and the supporters.

"I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end," said Zinnbauer, adding that his decision was motivated by personal reasons.

