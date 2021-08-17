Living in Luxury: Royal AM's Andile Mpisane Shows Off His Snazzy and Flashy Cars

Andile Mpisane is a footballer who plays for Royal AM and has an impressive collection of luxury cars in his garage. Briefly News takes a look at the few cars the baller owns which leave peeps envious of his soft life.

Royal AM player and chairman Andile Mpisane has a collection of flashy cars that he showcases regularly on his social media accounts. The 20-year-old is not a stranger to the soft life as his mom and dad are very wealthy.

Briefly News reviews four cars shared on the baller's Instagram account that leave social media users in awe of the cash splashed.

1. Mercedes G Wagon

The Mercedes-Benz G-class of 2021 is more than simply a six-figure SUV for the affluent and famous; it's an unmistakable off-road icon that lives up to its illustrious legacy, according to CarAndDriver. The car is worth R3 million.

2. Bentley Bentayga

This stunning vehicle is worth R3.8 million and it seems to be one of Andile's favourites. The soccer star can be seen taking snaps next to it on social media and makes it known that he's living soft. Many South Africans are in awe of the luxury he's serving.

3. Lamborghini Huracan

One of the most coveted vehicles in South Africa, Andile owns. The Lambo seen on his social media accounts is worth is whopping R5 million. This adds to his impressive garage, which also includes a Lamborghini Urus.

4. BMW X5 M

The BMW that Andile owns costs around R2 million. Other cars that Andile owns are the Nissan GTR, which is worth around R1 million, and a Volkswagen Golf 7R, adding to his Vrrr Pha flair.

Andile Mpisane has a lux collection of cars and Briefly News gives deeper insight into what's in his garage. Image: @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Bloemfontein Celtic is renamed to Royal AM

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that just a few days before the commencement of the DStv Premiership season 2021/22, the PSL finalised the sale of Bloemfontein Celtic with the team to be renamed Royal AM.

Bloemfontein Celtic has been sold to Royal AM in compliance with Article 14 of the National Soccer League manual, according to PSL chairman Irvin Khoza.

"We want to protect the history of a club but the issue of sustainability is a problem. Regardless of our discomfort when we deal with transitions sometimes, we must make sure we are doing the right thing," said Khoza, according to KickOff.

Meanwhile, Robert Marawa took to social media to talk about the state of matters at the club. There seems to be a little bit of chaos and disorganisation ahead of the big move.

Source: Briefly.co.za