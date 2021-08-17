David Casarez, a homeless man in the United States who is hungry for success, went viral after his photo was posted on social media

The man displayed a placard inviting people to take his CV; life hit him hard and he desperately needed a job to achieve his dreams

A woman who was driving saw Casarez and took his resume, after which she shared his story with the world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A homeless man in California identified as David Casarez took to the streets to display a placard telling people to take his resume.

The placard read:

"Homeless, hungry for success. Take a resume."

David Casarez got lots of job offers after going viral on social media. Photo credit: CBS News, Goalcast

Source: UGC

According to CBS News, Casarez used up his savings and was owed $80,000 worth of student loan debt.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Casarez was noticed

A woman, Jasmine Scofield, spotted Casarez while driving and she was surprised that he wasn't asking for money but wanted people to take his resume, Goalcast reports.

After taking the young man's resume, Jasmine asked him what he was into and Casarez told her he was an experienced web developer who was in search of a job in the tech industry.

Jasmine posts Casarez's photo on social media

The woman got permission from Casarez to post his photo on Facebook and Twitter. Jasmine narrated the encounter on Facebook and Twitter along with Casarez's photo. Casarez said he has been getting a lot of job offers since he went viral.

Man looking for job at traffic light goes viral, Mzansi offers help

The current situation in the country is heartbreaking - thousands of people are unemployed, including graduates who thought that getting an education would help them land a job.

However, while many wait on the government to create job opportunities, one man decided to take matters into his own hands. Ayanda Mbatha is a mechanical engineering technician who was retrenched in May 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Instead of losing hope, Mbatha, 26, decided to take his battle to the streets. He printed out CVs and made a sign that summed up his qualifications.

Mbatha made his way to the Katherine and West Street traffic lights to ask South Africans for help. However, he was chased away by security guards. The engineer then went to the Hyde Park Corner traffic light intersection and was overwhelmed with support.

He stood at the traffic light for three weeks from 8am till 5pm every day and many people took his CV. Twitter parody account Man's Not Barry Roux shared Mbatha's photo on the social media platform and asked Saffas to retweet for awareness.

A photo of Mbatha standing at the intersection was posted on social media and it went viral.

Source: Briefly.co.za