Duduzane Zuma Will Be Ready to Challenge ANC Leadership by 2022

Duduzane Zuma has every intention of following in the footsteps of his father, former President Jacob Zuma

Duduzane says he is throwing his name in the hat and he will be running for the ANC leadership position in 2022

In addition to running for the ANC leadership position, Duduzane is hopeful about becoming the next president of South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, is making his intentions clear about his ambitions of becoming the next leader of the African National Congress and eventually the president of South Africa in 2024.

Speaking to Kaya959, the former president's son explained that he is making his rounds to media outlets to let his intentions known about his journey to the presidency. He wants his intentions to be clear and emphasised that he is not running against any candidate.

Duduzane Zuma believes he is ready to challenge the ANC leadership position at the ANC National Conference in 2022. Images: Gulshan Khan & Antonio Muchave

Source: Getty Images

The 37-year-old is aware that he is entering the political space late in life, however, he said he should be granted the opportunity to dream big. While some people believe that he might be able to pull in young people, others have had their doubts about him, especially considering his involvement with the Gupta family.

To that, Duduzane says no formal charges have ever been laid against him and it's just speculation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to The Citizen, Duduzane plans to make his first leadership debut at the ANC National Conference set to happen in December 2022. Should he be elected as the next president of the ANC, Dudzane will be able to run as a presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections.

“That’s exactly the plan [which is] in motion. We [are] putting our name in the hat [in] running for ANC presidency and national general elections in 2024," said Duduzane.

He stated that he has already begun to garner support from his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

Duduzane is planning to be South Africa's 2nd 'President Zuma': Princely ambitions

Briefly News previously reported that Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, has expressed plans to start his political journey towards the presidency of the ANC and eventually the Republic of South Africa.

Zuma sustains a strong stance on his plan to become the leader of the ANC, emphasising that he has designs to bring forth a different approach to those who came before.

Zuma has allegedly begun to gain support within certain ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal in the hopes of contesting his aspirations at the next National Conference. Zuma links the motivation for his new venture to his interaction with individuals who led him to embrace a political journey.

Source: Briefly.co.za