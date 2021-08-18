Young Man Becomes Canadian Citizen, Glad He Left Nigeria Years Ago

A Nigerian man, Babatunde Omotoye, has celebrated becoming a Canadian citizen about seven years after he relocated

The young man said that the journey was not all smooth as he went through a lot like working at a factory to pay tuition

Babatunde said he is super thankful for the opportunities that the country gave to him, adding that his relocation move was worth it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young Nigerian man, Babatunde Omotoye, has taken to LinkedIn to speak about his new success of getting Canadian citizenship.

In a post on Wednesday, August 17, he said his journey in the foreign country that has now become home started six years and seven months ago.

He said his journey was full of ups and downs. Image: @ LinkedIn/Babatunde Omotoye

Source: UGC

I am happy about the brave step

The Canadian man added that despite everything that he has been through, he is happy he took the step. To get to where he is today, Babatunde had to work menial jobs at a factory so that he could pay school fees.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The young man stated that he is very grateful for the opportunities that Canada gave to him. He revealed that his new status now gives him the opportunity to vote.

Relocation could be hard

He told people that relocating to another country is not an easy task as it could take a big toll on one’s emotional and psychological wellbeing.

Babatunde added that though not everyone can come to Canada, whoever takes the step to relocate would be so thankful for the decision.

A part of his post read:

“Finally, in 2015, I embarked on the bravest journey of my life. This is not to encourage anyone to follow this same pathway, yours might be a different one form mine, but whatever it is, keep grinding and I know everything will work out for you.”

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwabunmi Amosu said:

"I tap into this great testimony."

Isaiah ebhodaghe said:

"Congratulation brother."

Yeminifie Wilfred Deigh said:

"Congratulations!"

Abiodun Adetola said:

"Congratulations Tunde."

I Have left your country for you people, lady says as she celebrates moving to the UK, many react

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a young lady has celebrated becoming the latest Nigerian to move out of the country with an interesting message.

In a Twitter post, she made recently, @The_HauteNurse shared pictures as she landed at the Heathrow international airport in the United Kingdom.

She went on to share a verse from the Holy Bible and personalized it saying that she has finally answered God's command to leave the country. @The_HauteNurse stated that she had left the country for other Nigerians.

Source: Briefly.co.za