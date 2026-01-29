Zola Ntshangase and his second wife, Misokuhle, are trending after a photo surfaced online

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, an entertainment blogger shared a photo of Misokuhle seemingly praying on Instagram

Social media users reacted with mixed emotions, with some congratulating the couple while others raised concerns based on Zola’s past relationships

Mzansi reacted to reports Zola Ntshangase and his second wife are expecting. Image: sanelenkosiii

Former The Mommy Club reality TV star Nozipho Ntshangase’s ex-husband, Zola, and his second wife, Misokuhle, are trending following recent reports.

Zola Ntshangase married Misokuhle on 31 May 2025 in a traditional ceremony after confirming in March 2024 that he was taking her as his second wife.

The news of the traditional ceremony put Zola Ntshangase and Misokuhle’s relationship in the spotlight. After months of keeping their love life private, new reports have emerged putting their relationship back into the public eye, all because of a photo.

Misokuhle reportedly pregnant with Zola Ntshangase’s eighth child

On Wednesday, 28 January 2026, entertainment blogger SA Gossip Lab Insider shared a report that Zola Ntshangase and his second wife, Zola, were expecting a child together. According to the entertainment blogger, the baby is Zola Ntshangase’s eighth child and Misokuhle's first.

The entertainment blogger shared a widely circulated photo of Misokuhle showing her baby bump, confirming that she is with child. The post was captioned:

“Misokuhle, the second wife of Zola Ntshangase, is pregnant with their eighth child. The announcement adds to the growing family of Zola Ntshangase, who has multiple children from his relationships. A picture circulating online shows her baby bump, confirming the news of her pregnancy.”

See the photo below:

SA reacts to claims Zola Ntshangase’s second wife is expecting

Naturally, the news that Zola Ntshangase and his second wife, Misokuhle, were expecting their first child together sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments section. While others shared congratulatory messages and well-wishes, some predicted that Misokuhle would face the same fate as Zola Ntshangase’s first wife and reality TV star Nozipho.

Here are some of the comments:

_.misha__05 asked:

“Why is such a young woman getting pregnant so soon like that? What happened to getting married, settling in, getting to know your partner, considering they didn’t date, enjoying each other and then getting pregnant?”

mrsl_to_you shared:

“Congratulations to her, a child is a gift from God 🙌🙌 May she have a healthy pregnancy.”

linkyy_lelo remarked:

“What this man did to his ex-wife isn’t cool, but sometimes life isn’t a Nigerian movie.”

serene.chotia predicted:

“Women and thinking they are the exception 😂”

wewetn questioned:

“Misokuhle and Coco unfollowed each other. What happened? 😢”

_z_o_l_a said:

“Looks like a teenage pregnancy.”

mmasiba alleged:

“He is keeping her busy, so he can have time for girlfriends akere bahlali.”

SA reacted to Zola Ntshangase and wife's pregnancy. Image: sanelenkosiii

Nozipho Ntshangase talks about getting married again

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nozipho Ntshangase opened up about her thoughts on ever getting married again.

Coming from her controversial split from her husband, the reality TV star used her time for a physical and mental glow-up. Several supporters were rooting for Nozipho, hoping that her new chapter brings only the best for their fave.

