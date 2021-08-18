Saffas React to Debate: 'Women Should Have Own Cars Before Wanting Men Who Do'

Social media was lit recently after a user sparked a debate over women needing to have their own cars before wanting men who do

@HermaineM's tweet attracted more than 2 000 likes and over 350 retweets, while almost 100 social media users lit up the comments section

Briefly News took a tour down the Twitter streets to bring readers some of the most outlandish and thought-provoking comments we could find

Saffas have added their voices to the age-old debate about women's expectations when dating their male counterparts but not possessing the same things as they expect.

A social media user @HermaineM turned to his Twitter account and opened a can of worms, which Mzansi was quick to flock to as the debate raged on Tuesday.

Saffas debate about women's expectations when dating their male counterparts but not possessing the same things as they expect. Image: @Doctor_Smal, @Onkah13, @Hermaine_M/ Twitter.

The tweet read:

"Have your own car before you want a man with a car."

Mzansi social media users have a crack at debate

It's safe to say Mzansi's boys and girls just couldn't settle on this one.

@ms_edmund said:

"The problem is if I have my car, then I won’t want a man with just a car."

@Doctor_smal wrote:

"Ah, labo bona the only thing they own is I-curve ne bele. Nothing serious."

@Obrian_Makwela agreed:

"In mjolo you must have the things that you want another person to have."

@ItsTheReal_BizZ added:

"Make your own money before you call men 'broke'."

@CaraPrecious35 mentioned:

"So, what happens if a lady has two cars with the first one fully paid and the guy has none?"

