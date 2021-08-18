Saffas React to Debate: 'Women Should Have Own Cars Before Wanting Men Who Do'
- Social media was lit recently after a user sparked a debate over women needing to have their own cars before wanting men who do
- @HermaineM's tweet attracted more than 2 000 likes and over 350 retweets, while almost 100 social media users lit up the comments section
- Briefly News took a tour down the Twitter streets to bring readers some of the most outlandish and thought-provoking comments we could find
Saffas have added their voices to the age-old debate about women's expectations when dating their male counterparts but not possessing the same things as they expect.
A social media user @HermaineM turned to his Twitter account and opened a can of worms, which Mzansi was quick to flock to as the debate raged on Tuesday.
The tweet read:
"Have your own car before you want a man with a car."
The tweet attracted more than 2 000 likes and over 350 retweets, while almost 100 social media users lit up the comments section.
Mzansi social media users have a crack at debate
Briefly News took a tour down the Twitter streets to bring readers some of the most outlandish and thought-provoking comments we could find.
It's safe to say Mzansi's boys and girls just couldn't settle on this one.
@ms_edmund said:
"The problem is if I have my car, then I won’t want a man with just a car."
@Doctor_smal wrote:
"Ah, labo bona the only thing they own is I-curve ne bele. Nothing serious."
@Obrian_Makwela agreed:
"In mjolo you must have the things that you want another person to have."
@ItsTheReal_BizZ added:
"Make your own money before you call men 'broke'."
@CaraPrecious35 mentioned:
"So, what happens if a lady has two cars with the first one fully paid and the guy has none?"
