Debates Sparked As Beautiful Women Who Date Ugly Men Trends, Mzansi Reacts

A social media user opened the floodgates on a controversial dating trend recently, leading many Saffas to share their thoughts on the matter

The user of the social networking platform, @TomiRikhotso made the comment that beautiful women tend to be in relationships with ugly men

As expected, the post garnered hundreds of likes as an avalanche of opposing views filled up the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Beautiful women who date ugly men were the trend everyone was on in Mzansi recently as people had their say on the apparent phenomenon.

A Twitter user, @TomiRikhotso, opened the floodgates when they tweeted on the subject, instigating an avalanche of reactions from Mzansi's relationship-savvy public.

Beautiful women who date ugly men were the trend everyone was on in Mzansi recently as people had their say on the apparent phenomenon. Image: @TomiRikhotso/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The tweet garnered hundreds of likes as opposing views filled up the comments section. The mini thread of the tweet read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"When a beautiful woman is in a relationship with an ugly guy it’s not always that she’s after money, right? Sometimes, that’s her type of guy or she’s not after looks but love and connection, am I right?

"I’ve got this very beautiful friend she doesn’t date pretty guys she says they turn her off. The uglier you are the more she wants you."

Soon, Saffas shared their two cents' worth on the topic. Some relayed their own experiences while others took the opportunity to air other people's dirty laundry.

Saffas react to trending topic in their numbers

Briefly News took a look at some of the most interesting reactions to the tweet below.

@Mmata92458039 shared:

"Yep. My cousin was dating an okay-looking gent compared to her (don't like labelling people as ugly) and he was a teacher dololo zaka (with no money).

"She said she loved him, not his looks. Sadly, after three years of dating, it turned out nikka was busy paying lobola for someone else. But, yeah, she liked him."

@KabeloBannister noted:

"That's me. Good-looking guys turn me off. You might not be cute and be broke, I will still be crazy about you. It's all about connection. Hence, I am still single."

@eltonhlongwane7 wrote:

"I thought it's because good-looking gents are also SBWL'ed (wanted) in the dating market and she doesn't want to share or deal with other huns throwing themselves at him."

@keke_kaykay2 said

"I actually have friends who don't date good-looking guys. I don't get it but they are so adamant about it [that] I've stopped trying to understand."

Woman opens up about dating a younger man, SA has mixed reactions: #Ben10

In other dating news, Briefly News reported previously that one local woman has social media buzzing after heading online to share the news of dating a younger man.

The 26-year-old is dating a fella seven years her junior and claims she could not be happier. Taking to her Twitter account, @Ntombkamjita shared the very juicy details of her relationship.

"Can't believe I'm dating a 19 year old now. Akusemandi. He's sweet, romantic and all. NdiHappy shem," she captioned the heartfelt post.

While many social media users were happy for the young woman in love, some turned their noses up at what they felt were clear double standards for men and women in age-gap relationships.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za