“Sbwl”: Mzansi Reacts to Guy Who Joins Partner in Doing Nails

A proud guy took to social media to brag about bis new nails he did with his partner and Mzansi is praising him

@Lloyd_Itu says he took her partner to do the nails and also decided to do his and has shared the snaps on Twitter

Some people believe the guy’s bae deserves to be praised for taking care of his lover and some men are now sharing their pictures with new nails

A South African guy is being praised on social media for joining his bae in doing his nails. The man has taken to social media to brag about his beautiful nails. @Lloyd_Itu’s social media fans are happy for him and they have joined his post to celebrate with him.

Some people have praised the guy’s partner for being such a good woman and many guys are also sharing their snaps with clean nails. The delighted guy captioned his post:

“I accompanied my girl to do her nails and ended up doing mine.”

One guy is being praised on social media for doing his nails. Image: @Lloyd-Itu/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Sigujana_ZA said:

“Why not…viki ne viki.”

@Tysion_Khali said:

“God is going to bring back to earth if you continue talking like this wena Thato. Speak like others, the likes of Abraham, Moses etc.”

@Thabo_Therez said:

“Your girl has vision!”

@ThandoBonavent1 said:

“I always go with my partner.”

@Mbatjane said:

"Wow, I bought a nail clipper some years ago, did they use a nail clipper to cut yours?"

I use mine every Sunday morning"

@TillyTiny10 said:

“Sbwl these hands to massage me.”

@SeageMatenche said:

“Just did mine buff& shine nice feeling.”

@Optimus said:

“I used to eat my nails so bad, so I decided to paint them colourless, basadi eleng basadi they noticed that I painted and they spread wrong news gore I’m gay. I think I must go in like you and just cut nails and clean. Looks good.”

