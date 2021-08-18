“Sbwl”: Mzansi Reacts to Guy Who Joins Partner in Doing Nails
- A proud guy took to social media to brag about bis new nails he did with his partner and Mzansi is praising him
- @Lloyd_Itu says he took her partner to do the nails and also decided to do his and has shared the snaps on Twitter
- Some people believe the guy’s bae deserves to be praised for taking care of his lover and some men are now sharing their pictures with new nails
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A South African guy is being praised on social media for joining his bae in doing his nails. The man has taken to social media to brag about his beautiful nails. @Lloyd_Itu’s social media fans are happy for him and they have joined his post to celebrate with him.
Some people have praised the guy’s partner for being such a good woman and many guys are also sharing their snaps with clean nails. The delighted guy captioned his post:
“I accompanied my girl to do her nails and ended up doing mine.”
The post reads:
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
@Sigujana_ZA said:
“Why not…viki ne viki.”
@Tysion_Khali said:
“God is going to bring back to earth if you continue talking like this wena Thato. Speak like others, the likes of Abraham, Moses etc.”
@Thabo_Therez said:
“Your girl has vision!”
@ThandoBonavent1 said:
“I always go with my partner.”
@Mbatjane said:
"Wow, I bought a nail clipper some years ago, did they use a nail clipper to cut yours?"
I use mine every Sunday morning"
@TillyTiny10 said:
“Sbwl these hands to massage me.”
@SeageMatenche said:
“Just did mine buff& shine nice feeling.”
@Optimus said:
“I used to eat my nails so bad, so I decided to paint them colourless, basadi eleng basadi they noticed that I painted and they spread wrong news gore I’m gay. I think I must go in like you and just cut nails and clean. Looks good.”
Man who bragged about PS5 gift from bae gets toasted: "out the way"
Checking previous reports, Briefly News reported that gone are the days where boys would ask for a bicycle or a soccer ball as a toy, but they now want expensive gadgets such as a PlayStation to kill time while honing skills as a football player.
A Mzansi guy has gone to Twitter but the reactions from his followers are definitely going to leave you giggling.
@Que_DB says his girlfriend has spoiled him with a new PlayStation 5 but he must be be shocked to see the responses from Mzansi.
Source: Briefly.co.za