Kordell Beckham’s age: Meet Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother and Love Island star

Kordell Beckham’s age has become an exciting topic surrounding the reality TV star since he was crowned Love Island USA season 6 winner. His charismatic personality made him America’s sweetheart. But did you know he is the younger brother of renowned NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.? Here are other juicy details to uncover about him.

Odell Beckham Jr. at SoFi Stadium in 2024 (L). Kordell Beckham at Lincoln Center in 2024 (R). Photo: Cooper Neill, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While Odell is best known for his successful sporting career, Kordell is not shy around cameras and runways. He has carved out his path in the fashion and entertainment industry. In 2024, the American model made headlines after bagging Love Island’s $100,000 cash prize alongside his girlfriend. Discover who Kordell Beckham is outside the villa.

Kordell Beckham’s profile summary

Full name Kordell Beckham Gender Male Date of birth 27 May 2002 Age 22 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Temple, Texas, USA Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 82 kg (180 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating Partner Serena Page Profession Reality TV star, model, aircraft fueler Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

Kordell Beckham’s age and life

Kordell Beckham (22 as of 2024) was born on 27 May 2002 in Temple, Texas, USA. In his Love Island introduction video, he revealed fascinating details about himself, saying:

I am a Southern, a Texas boy. I am also adventurous and a lover boy.

Beyond Beckham’s on-screen persona, many are eager to learn more about his family background, romantic life and professional career. Below are facts about him that probably even his die-hard fans are unaware of.

Model Kordell Beckham during the 2024 Los Angeles premiere of Robbin at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale in 2024. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Original

A look at his famous brother

Odell Beckham Jr. and Kordell share the same dad (Odell Beckham Sr.) but have different mothers. The former is an NFL star for the Miami Dolphins.

In 2014, he bagged the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. On 19 January 2024, Kordell introduced his brother to his Instagram followers via a post that read:

Man, let me tell you about my brother.

The pair, who share a close relationship, has three other half-siblings: Sonny, Summer and Jasmyne Beckham, who were born from their dad’s other relationships.

What does Kordell Beckham do for a living?

According to Beckham’s bio on the show, he is a fashion model and aircraft fueler. He made his modelling debut during the 2nd Annual Black Heritage Celebration. Kordell has collaborated with K Daniels and GRXCE.

In August 2024, he achieved his long-term goal of inking a partnership with Cheez-It. On 20 November 2024, the social media personality took to Instagram to celebrate this great win through a post that he captioned:

Meet the new Cheez-It CFO (Chief Fantaseez Officer). I am here to fulfil your college football fantaseez.

Kordell Beckham during Love Island USA Cast In Conversation With Remi Bader at 92NY in 2024. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Kordell Beckham’s Love Island journey

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham coupled up during night one of Love Island USA season 6 in June 2024.

They seemingly appeared as a match made in fashion heaven as they rocked neon green outfits. Although the duo faced their fair share of ups and downs, including the Casa Amor ordeal, they found their way back to each other.

Their love won over America, who voted them the season’s winner. During an October 2024 interview with Extra TV, Beckham shared the expectations he had before joining the show’s cast, stating:

I did not expect to find love on Love Island, but I luckily found my person. I am glad I decided to take on the risk.

Are Kordell Beckham and Serena Page still together?

The power couple is still growing strong. On 23 September 2024, Kordell celebrated his girlfriend on her 25th birthday via an Instagram post that read:

The birthday girl, the star of the show.

While speaking on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Page revealed how they see each other four to five times a week despite their long distance.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham during a 2024 episode of Love Island (L). The model at The Highlight Room in 2024 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

She also disclosed his intentions of relocating to Los Angeles to be closer to her. During an October 2024 interview with US Weekly, Beckham shared how his family approved Serena.

My brother says Page is the one for me. Additionally, mom and dad like her.

A huge social media following

Kordell’s internet popularity increased significantly after his Love Island appearance. As of 21 November 2024, he commands 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.1 million Instagram followers.

FAQs

The social media influencer, recognised as the Love Island USA season 6 winner, is Odell Beckham Jr.’s younger brother. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

What is Kordell Beckham’s zodiac sign?

Beckham celebrates his birthday on the 27th of May. His star sign is Gemini. These individuals are described as curious and impulsive.

Unlike Odell, who plays football professionally, Kordell only does it as a recreational pastime. He has no intentions of following in his brother’s footsteps.

How tall is Kordell Beckham?

According to Florida Reporter, the aircraft fueler is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 82 kilograms (180 lbs). He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Beckham during the 2024 Love Island USA: The Reunion photo call at Chelsea Studios in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Do OBJ and Kordell have the same parents?

Kordell Beckham and Odell only share the same dad. OBJ’s mom, Heather Van Norman, was his father’s first wife.

Who is Kordell Beckham’s girlfriend?

Serena Page and Kordell met on the set of Love Island season 6. Their romantic connection stole viewers’ hearts, and they voted for them as the winners. They are presently still dating.

At Kordell Beckham’s age of only 22, the Love Island star has created a name for himself in the entertainment industry. Beyond the cameras, many know him as Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother.

