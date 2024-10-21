Adam Faze’s age, height, dating history, net worth, and biography

Adam Faze is an American producer, writer, director and entrepreneur. He is widely recognised for his production role in films and TV shows such as Boy Room and River Fork. A former Forbes writer, he has mastered the art of combining his creativity with business. This article uncovers lesser-known details about Adam Faze and the background that ultimately shaped his career.

Adam Faze. Photo: @adamfaze on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Faze’s romance with renowned actress and singer Olivia Rodrigo thrust him into the spotlight, adding a layer of public intrigue to his profile. Beyond his association with the celebrity, did you know he once successfully organised his high school film festival at 16? Discover Adam Faze’s birthday and other fascinating details about him.

Adam Faze’s profile summary

Full name Adam Faze Gender Male Date of birth 28 May 1997 Age 27 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Loyola High School Height 5’10’’ (178 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Green Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Michael Faze and Barbara Pilar Siblings 1 Profession Producer, writer, director Net worth Between $5 million and $6 million Social media Instagram

What is Adam Faze’s age?

The businessman (27 years old as of 2024) was born on 28 May 1997 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Unlike most celebrities, Adam rarely celebrates his birthdays online. In 2019, he took to Instagram to commemorate his special day via a post that read:

Twenty two and a day.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the California native to answer any questions you previously had about his family background, love life and professional journey.

Adam Faze’s parents have thriving careers

Faze’s dad, Michael, is reportedly a senior home mortgage consultant. He previously worked in the banking sector at Citibank in Los Angeles. Adam’s mom, Barbara Pilar, is a real estate agent.

Director Adam Faze during a speech engagement. Photo: @adamfaze on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The producer was raised alongside his sister, Olivia O. Faze. Regarding his education, Faze joined Loyola High School in 2011 and graduated in 2015.

He made his entrepreneurial debut in 2017

According to Adam’s Forbes profile, he is a creative entrepreneur mainly focused on the future of entertainment.

At 20, he founded Chateau Savant, an event series launched during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. In 2020, Faze co-founded an independent production company, Must Be Nice, alongside Jamie Dolan.

Faze began working as a producer in 2020

Faze’s first production project was in the music video, Love in the Underground: Side B. Below are some of the 10 producer credits documented in his IMDb profile:

Day by Day (2020)

(2020) Proof of Love (2022)

(2022) Keep the Meter Running (2022)

(2022) Clockwork Dynasty (2023)

(2023) Take Me to Your Spot (2024)

According to Adam’s LinkedIn profile, he has worked as a studio chief at FazeWorld since June 2023.

Adam Faze. Photo: @adamfaze on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Adam Faze’s net worth mirrors his multifaceted career

As documented by SocialstarAge and EastroHelp, Faze is worth between $5 million and $6 million. His income working for FazeWorld significantly contributes to his financial success. Adam has also amassed wealth thanks to his production and entrepreneurial endeavours.

He has a juicy romantic history

Although Faze prefers keeping his love life details under wraps, in 2021, he made news after being photographed sharing a kiss with the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, Olivia Rodrigo.

Adam and Rodrigo reportedly met via a mutual friend and began dating around June of the same year.

A reliable source told E! News that the Hollywood star brought Adam to the Space Jam 2 premiere at Six Flags Magic Mountain as her plus-one and introduced him as her boyfriend. The insider revealed:

Olivia was in great spirits celebrating Space Jam 2 last night. The cute couple displayed their affection for each other at the event.

However, in January 2022, Page Six reported that Olivia had unfollowed Faze on Instagram. The duo also spent New Year’s Eve apart.

Olivia Rodrigo at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2023 (L). Adam during his 2019 birthday celebration (R). Photo: Axelle via Getty Images, @adamfaze on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beyond the actress, Adam Faze’s dating history remains speculative as he has never been romantically linked to anyone else before and after Rodrigo.

How long were Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze together?

Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze’s relationship purportedly lasted seven months, beginning in June 2021 and ending in January 2022. Nonetheless, neither party has ever commented on the issue.

What is Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze’s age difference?

The Drivers License hitmaker was born on 20 February 2003. As of 2024, she is 21, while he is 27. The ex-couple has a 6-year age gap.

FAQs

Public scrutiny is the price to pay for celebrity status. Here are some questions fans frequently ask about Adam Faze:

What is Adam Faze famous for?

The talented producer and director gained traction thanks to his widely-publicised relationship with Olivia Rodrigo. He is also known for his contributions to the ever-evolving film industry.

Olivia Rodrigo was 18 when she began dating the writer in 2021. Unlike Adam, she has been in several high-profile relationships.

Adam Faze, Ari Cagan and Vinoda Basnayake (L-R) during an event at Heist in 2023. Photo: Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Adam Faze and Olivia Rodrigo?

Faze and Rodrigo split after less than a year of dating. The exact reason for their uncoupling is unclear.

Who is Adam Faze dating?

Adam is presumably single. He has always been particularly secretive regarding matters of his heart.

Adam Faze’s age reflects not just time but a timeline of success. At 27, he has experienced remarkable achievements, including starting a production company from the ground up.

