Itumeleng Khune Reminds Mzansi That He Is Still One of the Best Goalkeepers

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says that he's still the best after getting trolled on social media by fans

Taking to social media, Khune slammed down all his haters and reminded them that he's still an iconic goalkeeper

Mzansi social media users used the opportunity to praise Khune but others still think he should step down

Itumeleng Khune, the goalkeeper for Kaizer Chiefs, has replied to criticism following the team's loss against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 15 August. After a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time and extra time, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties.

Khune has subsequently been shamed on social media, with followers even inventing the #KhuneChallenge hashtag. Khune responded to the backlash on Twitter, reminding followers that he is one of Mzansi's top goalkeepers. His photo was accompanied by a caption that read:

"Make fun of him, he’s one of the GREATEST to grace your screens."

Itumeleng Khune issued a kind reminder to fans that he's been the best goalkeeper. Image: @IIKHUNE_32_16

Source: Twitter

Fans were in agreement with Khune's post and others were on the fence about it. Check out the reactions from Mzansi social media users below:

@LuxoloNcedo said:

"And you did grace our screens Grootman. South Africans will forever be grateful, but it’s time to give the youngsters a chance."

@BonganiMakhan19 commented:

"One of the best in Africa the living Legend an icon to many. It's a blessing to be graced by your presence in our TV screen truth is everyone has his downs and his ups."

@_Naivete said:

"Rowen Fernandez and Brian Baloyi knew exactly when to hand the baton to the next generation. Bafo we love you but now uyasihlaza."

@Cellular_Jnr commented:

"You're also the legend of this club and one of the greatest keepers South Africa has ever produced."

Itumeleng Khune grateful to be given a new contract at Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is happy to have renewed his contract with the club but he's most grateful for the opportunity.

Khune's future had been hanging in the balance but eventually, the club decided to have him stay on for another two years. The 34-year-old had a difficult season. Khune only preserved four clean sheets in 18 appearances in all competitions, all of which came in the CAF Champions League.

In addition, he was unable to replace fellow goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma in the starting 11.

"I think the club will decide on if I stay after the contract ends but I’m really grateful for yet another opportunity I’ve been given by Chiefs," said Khune.

Source: Briefly.co.za