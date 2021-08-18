Man Eats McDonald's Big Mac Daily for 50 Years, Has Finished 32 340 Burgers

A Wisconsin man is on everyone's lips after he snatched the Guinness World Record for gobbling 32 340 burgers in the past 50 years

Donald Gorske's burger journey started in 1972 when the then unlikely burger monster came across and fell in love with his first-ever Big Mac

Gorske, who has been consuming no less than two of the fast-food noshes daily, declared he will eat the double-decker sandwiches until his death

A Wisconsin man, Donald Gorske, has gobbled the world record for most McDonald’s Big Macs eaten after downing a stomach-swelling 32 340 in the past 50 years.

The 67-year-old self-proclaimed purist told Guinness World Records of the calorie-laden milestone, which started in 1972 when the then unlikely burger monster came across and fell in love with his first-ever Big Mac.

A Wisconsin man, Donald Gorske, has gobbled the world record for most McDonald’s Big Macs eaten after downing a stomach-swelling 32 340 in the past 50 years. Image: Guinness World Records.

Little did anybody know that Gorske, who once he likes something sticks with it all the time, would go on to smash his way into the pages of Guinness history, according to the New York Post.

“I drove straight to McDonald’s, got my first three Big Macs, then got in the car and ate them,” recalled Gorske, whose burger-munching exploits were featured in a 2004 documentary titled, Super Size Me.

"At that moment," Gorske continued, "I said, 'I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life'." It appears, in a big way, that the Fond du Lac resident has put his money where his mouth is.

Gorske revealed, incredibly, that he has been consuming no less than two of the fast-food noshes daily. At his apex, Gorske reportedly downed a larger than life nine burgers daily, falling just shy of 10 each one of those times.

Despite sounding like a slothful pastime, the Big M diehard takes his high-octane hobby seriously, as he has kept track of every burger he has eaten since he started.

According to Hypebeast, the retired burger-monger has churned up tactics such as buying his weekly worth of burgers in a single trip to save on fuel. His overall health, however, has not diminished as a result of his fat-filled diet.

His blood sugar and cholesterol are reportedly relatively low, and he attributes his lack of high cholesterol-related illnesses to sticking with just the Big Mac. Gorske's allegiance to the double-decker burger is incomparable.

He does not have it accompanied by fries or other takeaway meals and takes regular six-mile walks around his neighbourhood to maintain his health.

Gorske, who plans to update his record in the future – having first fallen onto the Guinness radar in the 90s when he set his first – declared he will eat the sandwich until his death.

He said the only probability of stopping is if his wife has to put them in a blender for him to drink. Gorske even joked that his sons will note how many Big Macs he has eaten up until his death and, maybe that way, people can pinpoint the exact number it takes to “kill you.”

