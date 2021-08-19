Hebanna: Young Farmer Shows Himself in Action but Mzansi Asks Serious Questions

A young South African farmer is the centre of attention on social media after sharing photos of himself in action and many people are questioning him

Farmer Thabo Dithakgwe seems to be a veterinarian and the pics show him administering artificial insemination; many social media users are amazed

Although some have congratulated him for having a good but challenging job, others are hilariously posing a number of questions regarding his work

A young South African farmer has displayed photos showing him in action on a farm. Thabo Dithakgwe is a vet and the latest pictures show him in action busy with cows.

The brilliant farmer captioned his photos and suggests he was administering artificial insemination but that has left Mzansi with questions. Dithakgwe took to Twitter and captioned the post:

“Artificial insemination.”

Thabo Dithagwe is the centre of attention on social media. Image: @ThaboDithakgwe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@LesibaPhahlas said:

“Asking out of curiosity. Are you not worried the animal rights what-what would have problems with the pics... coz of ethics and animal rights?”

@Hlomza_ZA said:

“Lol bulls are expensive and are often sold for meat. While cows do production. By the way the semen was collected from a bull remember.”

@Samkelo3516 said:

“So my brother if you bought the 1 dose of semen for 20k and the female doesn't get pregnant or there's a certain time on which insemination is done.”

@ThembaniB said:

“Hook me up with your brother.”

@ShaunM said:

“This is a major risk, I used to see this during my time in Thailand and in the livestock industry. In my perspective, I rather get the bull and let them mate. I tried and had two unsuccessful inseminations, sadly, because some of the bulls there are prize-winning specimens. Good luck.”

@ZiboneleGasa said:

“Can this be done to the heifers as well? Or it's only those who have given birth before.”

@SJMofokeng said:

“This should be illegal, what if that cow never wanted to be pregnant.”

@Itebogeng_M said:

“Imagine falling pregnant without having sex. Ndinga lila.”

Source: Briefly.co.za