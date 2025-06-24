A group of learners from Katlehong in Gauteng has gone viral after a video surfaced online showing them speaking Mandarin fluently

The pupils attend a school that recently incorporated Mandarin into its curriculum as part of a cultural exchange initiative with the Department of Basic Education

The viral video has sparked discussions about the benefits of multilingual education and the potential international opportunities it could unlock for these pupils

A group of learners from Katlehong, a township in Gauteng’s East Rand, has caught the attention of many across Mzansi after a video surfaced online showing them fluently speaking Mandarin, the official language of China.

South Africa was impressed by the Mandarin skills of two learners from Katlehong in a TikTok video. Image: @educationgp

Source: TikTok

Learners in Katlehong speak Mandarin

The clip was posted by @educationgp on TikTok on 12 June 2025 and has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the two young girls confidently converse and introduce themselves in Mandarin with accurate pronunciation and ease. Many South Africans were left in awe, praising the school’s efforts to expose pupils to global languages at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to local reports, the learners attend a school that recently incorporated Mandarin into its curriculum as part of a cultural exchange initiative supported by the Chinese Embassy and the Department of Basic Education. The program aims to encourage multilingualism and open doors for international opportunities, including future scholarships and business collaborations.

@educationgp said the following while taking to TikTok:

"Learners at Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation are breaking barriers by learning Mandarin. A rare skill that connects them to global opportunities! A future-forward move placing our youth on the world stage."

Online users were quick to applaud their efforts, and the video went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 33.3k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

With China being one of South Africa’s key trade partners, many believe this early exposure to Mandarin could give these learners a competitive edge in the future. Social media users also encouraged more schools to adopt similar programmes that prepare pupils for a globally connected world.

The heartwarming video has not only left Mzansi inspired but has sparked meaningful discussions around language education and international collaboration.

Watch the clip of the pupils speaking Mandarin below:

SA praises pupils' effort

The online community was impressed as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts, while some applauded their efforts in learning a new language.

Notification wrote:

"Katlehong, our home where kings and queens were born."

Mama wama boyz added:

"Y It's so difficult to get into that school, especially for kids from Eden Park, they don't accept."

Thembisile M Mbonani expressed:

"This is beautiful."

Watle Hlaki commented:

"I want my child to learn Mandarin so bad. Nkosi yam."

Two learners from Katlehong impressed South Africa with their Mandarin skills in a TikTok video. Image: @educationgp

Source: TikTok

3 other cultural exchange stories

Briefly News recently reported on a British tourist in Cape Town who explained her controversial reasons for not greeting locals, but her justification for avoiding South Africans sparked heated debates.

recently reported on a British tourist in Cape Town who explained her controversial reasons for not greeting locals, but her justification for avoiding South Africans sparked heated debates. A South African influencer's eye-opening visit to a Brazilian favela challenged stereotypes, but what she discovered about the similarities to Cape Town townships left viewers completely stunned.

An American tourist showed off his Woolworths grocery haul that cost $20, but South Africans' reactions to his excitement about the "bargain" prices revealed uncomfortable truths about economic differences.

Source: Briefly News