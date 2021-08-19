Orlando Pirates: Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids Set to Take Over

Orlando Pirates has decided to choose co-coaches in Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi, just like Mamelodi Sundowns has done

The coaches will be leading the squad in their first match of the DStv Premiership and the pressure is on them

Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi feels that the job might be too big for Mandla Ncikazi and thinks he's not ready

Following the departure of Josef Zinnbauer, Orlando Pirates are expected to follow in the footsteps of Mamelodi Sundowns and hire co-coaches. This seems to be the way forward for PSL clubs who have trouble with coaches.

On Monday, Zinnbauer announced his resignation from the club. Assistant coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi appear to be in line to take over. Davids represented Pirates at the FNB Stadium for the DStv Premiership season launch.

Before appointing Davids and Ncikazi as head coach, it appears that the Pirates had urged them to win on Saturday and a loss would be unacceptable, according to SowetanLIVE.

"Coach Mandla and I have been given a mandate to win on Saturday. We’ve to get the job done on Saturday and that’s it. We come a long way, we’ve worked together before," said Davids.

The South African reports that following Josef Zinnbauer's resignation, Orlando Pirates icon Benedict Vilakazi is unsure whether Mandla Ncikazi is the appropriate man to take over as head coach.

“Mandla Ncikazi, I’m not too sure. I’m not really sure whether he can carry that team. Orlando Pirates is a big team, there is a history in that team. There are a lot of dynamics that you need to deal with at Pirates. I’m not sure that he is ready now," said Vilakazi.

The 40-year-old Davids also stated that the club stands by troubled goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who has been the target of supporters following a glaring blunder in the MTN8 quarter-finals against Swallows last Saturday.

Josef Zinnbauer resigns from his position at Orlando Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of head coach Josef Zinnbauer, who resigned from his position as the club's head coach on Monday afternoon.

Pirates confirmed in a statement on their official website that the German had tendered his resignation after serving in the role for two and a half seasons. Following the development, Zinnbauer took the opportunity to address club chairman Irvin Khoza and the supporters.

"I would like to thank the Chairman and management for the opportunity they have given me. Unfortunately, my time at the club has come to an end," said Zinnbauer, adding that his decision was motivated by personal reasons.

Source: Briefly.co.za