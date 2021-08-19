Khama Billiat Celebrates His Birthday, Kaizer Chiefs Fans Send Well Wishes

Kaizer Chiefs took to social media to wish their forward Khama Billiat a very happy birthday and fans rejoiced

In the comments section, fans let Khama know that they are behind him and they are wishing him a great day

The forward recently scored an impressive goal against Mamelodi Sundowns and his form might be coming back

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat is celebrating his 31st birthday today and the club took to social media to send him a heartwarming message. Kaizer Chiefs captioned their post:

"Happy birthday Khama. We wish you many more. Have a great one."

Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 in a much talked-about transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns. The talisman was expected to make an immediate impact but has been affected by injuries throughout his time with the Soweto giants.

Nonetheless, fans are appreciative of Billiat's efforts for the club and are happy to see him celebrate another a trip around the sun. The forward also recently scored an impressive goal against Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend in the MTN8.

Check out the reactions to Khama Billiat's birthday on social media with the fans wishing him a very good one:

@Cellular_Jnr said:

"Now people are going to see the real Khama Billiat... Honestly he came in and found us not playing his type of football, now we got players who match his type of style. If you saw that assist Dolly gave him, that's the kinda football you'll see. Happy birthday Khama."

@Megga_Tronn commented:

"Happy birthday Khama... What a talented player this guy is and he looked really sharp and confident last game."

@Tobisani1 said:

"Happy birthday boy, may you see many more years to come. I wish you a very good and injury-free season. Stay fit and healthy and the team win trophies."

