Popular Mzansi artist Zahara has reportedly fired her former manager Oyama Dyosiba after signing to a new record label, Warner Music

The award-winning songstress, who dropped Nqaba Yam recently, did not want to comment on the rumours when confronted about them

Oyama shared that he is still willing to work with the singer because they are cousins and come from the same province of Eastern Cape

Zahara has reportedly fired her long-time manager Oyama Dyosiba. The award-winning singer has apparently signed with a new record label and now wants to surround herself with new people.

The star, who dropped a new album Nqaba Yam recently, has allegedly changed since signing with Warner Music.

Zahara has apparently fired manager Oyama Dyosiba after signing to a new record label. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

According to a source who spoke to Daily Sun, the songstress has even forgot about all the things that Oyama went through so she could shine. The source further alleged that Zahara has even kicked Oyama, who is her cousin, out of her Roodepoort home.

Oyama told the publication that he's willing to smoke the peace pipe with the artist. When contacted for comment, the musician reportedly shared that she doesn't want to get involved.

Source: Briefly.co.za