Covid19 Update: 13k New Daily Cases and Over 10 Million Vaccines Administered

The death toll in South Africa regarding Covid-19 now stands at 78 694 with 317 new deaths reported, however the Department of Health stated these were not only in the last 24 hours

The number of new infections rose by 13 672 in a day, as was recorded for Thursday, 19 August by the NICD

191 806 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, meaning the total number of jabs administered in the country has crossed the 10 million mark

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 78 694 with 317 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections rose by 13 672 in a single day on Thursday, 19 August; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Covid-19 numbers are on the rise after the looting and civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng but the administering of vaccinations are on the rise. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 652 652. At the time of the report by the NICD, 15 821 074 tests had been conducted in both public and private sectors. Around 191 806 vaccines were administered in the last day, leading to the cumulative number of vaccines administered in the country crossing the 10 million mark.

According to EWN, the Western Cape and Gauteng have seen the highest number of vaccine administrations within the country. Gauteng administered over 2.5 million vaccines while the Western Cape administered more than 1.6 million vaccines.

A report by eNCA revealed that the Western Cape's infection rate for the last 24 hours was 3 707 while KwaZulu-Natal was 3 911.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Department of Health finally vaccinating under-35s, starting 20 August

Previously, Briefly News reported that starting 20 August, all South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 will be allowed to get the coronavirus vaccines, according to a statement by Cabinet on Thursday, 19 August.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had previously announced in an address of the nation that South African's under the age of 35 would be next in line to receive the jab and setting the start date for these vaccinations as 1 September.

According to EWN, the decision to move the date for this age group to receive their vaccinations was influenced by the decrease in the numbers of people over 35 currently going in to receive their jabs.

According to Cabinet, over four million South Africans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with nine million jabs being administered to date. People are not required to register on the EVD system beforehand. They have been permitted to simply walk in at vaccination centres.

Source: Briefly.co.za