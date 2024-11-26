A local lady showed off her outfits bought from a large Chinese online retail group, and Mzansi approved of the items

The babe also gave other ladies a code to use to get an extra percentage off their shopping in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users were happy seeing the code and complimented the babe on her stunning buys and how they suited her

A babe determined to look good this summer will slay throughout the season after she bought stunning clothes from the Shein online retail group.

The lady took to the TikTok platform under her user handle @mandisashange_ to show off each item she got and plug huns with a code to get more savings on their shopping.

Trying each clothing item out

The video starts with the TikTok user carrying a bag from Shein with her items. She then tries to put each item out in the bag: dresses, slide-ons, pants, tops, and skirts. In the comment section, the lady shares that she paid R2600 for her clothes and R900 in customs fees.

She captioned her post:

"Use my code 24ShangeQ4 (Extra 15% off any purchase)."

Watch the video below:

SA huns love the lady's shopping haul

After viewing the clip, local women took to the comment section to thank the lady for providing them with the item codes and the sizes she bought. Some promised to use her 15% off code, and others wanted her as the face of the online giant retail group.

User @Sims shared a compliment:

"You look so good in all of these outfits ❤️❤️❤️."

User @Just.Tshege said:

"You deserve to be the face of Shein🥰🥰🥰."

User @Michelle@20 added:

"One thing about you 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I always come back to your videos when I want to order."

User @Glenda Gee Bulunga noted:

"All the outfits ate, 🔥🔥🔥 skirts codes please."

User @Felo99 shared:

"Slay girl 🥰😛."

User @Raymondi Lewis said:

"You look stunning in all these outfits! like all of these were custom-made for you☺️."

