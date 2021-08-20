Zahara fans might feel that she is under appreciated, however, the songstress does not feel the same

Responding to a fan's post, Zahara made it clear that as long as her songs are racking up the numbers then she is happy

One fan felt Zahara was not taking herself seriously enough while others took the opportunity to celebrate her

South African songstress Zahara often flies under the radar and some feel she deserves more than that, however, Zahara does not feel she is undervalued.

After seeing a post claiming she is “not celebrated enough”, Zahara made it known, in the words of the litty Jay-Z, that “numbers don’t lie,” reported TimesLIVE.

Zahara posted:

While she might not feature much in the media, Zahara seems comfortable with it as long as her music is doing well. One fan, @MguniYollanda, felt this is just another excuse Zahara is making and that she is “not taking herself seriously.”

Other fans let Zahara know that she is amazing, important and celebrate, despite what anyone has to say or, in this case, fail to say. Zahara's people have her back.

“We LOVE Zahara, maybe someone in the media has Jacob Zuma vibes against her... mina I've bought her music since she came into the scene... brilliant young lady.”

Zahara denies pregnancy rumours

In other Zahara news, Briefly News reported that Zahara has disputed media reports claiming she is pregnant. The musician shared that the only baby she is expecting is her upcoming album.

The singer took to social media to react to one of the local publications that had congratulated her on her alleged pregnancy.

Reacting to the post, the Ndiza hitmaker made it clear on Twitter that she is not expecting a baby with her bae, Dr Mnyamezeli Japhta. The media personality responded to ZAlebs:

"This is not true. The only baby I'm expecting is my album 'Nqaba Yam' on the 13th of August."

Source: Briefly.co.za