Pabi Moloi is all for children learning multiple languages, especially their mother tongue

Responding to a comment made on the matter, Pabi expressed how she believes it can only help a child, not harm them

Pabi believes knowing more than one language “increases intelligence” and will help the child in social settings

Stunning South African TV and radio host Pabi Moloi has jumped in on the heated debate regarding children knowing their home language.

Understanding the importance of being able to converse in multiple languages, Pabi explained how she believes it “increases intelligence.”

Responding to a post supporting teaching children their indigenous language, Pabi made it known that knowing more than one language can do no harm, only good, reported TimesLIVE. It is not even up for debate in Pabi’s books.

Pabi responded:

Somizi is all for children knowing their mother tongue

Another celeb who is in support is Somizi Mhlongo. Somizi took to social media to share his thoughts on parents who deny their children the ability to speak their native languages, reported Briefly News.

Sharing a clip of his thoughts, Somizi explained how he understands the importance of learning English, however, that doesn’t mean your child should not know their mother tongue too.

Somizi expresses his views, emphasising the importance of home languages:

“There is nothing wrong with your kids speaking English and going to English schools but I don't think parents realise the kind of damage or missed opportunity they are depriving their children [of], and the power and wealth in knowing your mother tongue.”

