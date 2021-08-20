A young graduate identified as Smangele Ngema is making waves on social media by pushing her career forward

Ngema started her own blanket washing business after she was unable to find a job after she graduated

She is now slowly becoming an inspiration to young and even older South Africans who admire her hard work and perseverance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Smangele Ngema is inspiring hundreds of South Africans with her hard work and dedication. The young graduate struggled to find a job but didn't allow that to get her down. Ngema now runs her own blanket washing business.

@KasiEconomy shared her story online with the caption:

"Smangele Ngema is a young graduate based in Tembisa township who decided to start a blanket washing business after she couldn't find a job.

Smangele Ngema recently started a blanket washing business to keep herself afloat. Image: @KasiEconomy

Source: Twitter

Finding a job in today's economy is challenging. With the Covid-19 pandemic causing job losses and salary cuts, it's no wonder Ngema was unable to find work. Her perseverance to find work is something that could motivate anyone. Take a look at Kasi Economy's post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans could not stop congratulating her on hammering on with her life and finding a way to make money. Read some of the comments by Saffas below:

@sam_Ngwane082 shared:

"I am proud of you my sister and I wish the Tembisa community gives you their support so that your business can grow, keep it up."

@TellUnknown said:

"With all the minerals in our country benefiting everyone else around the globe besides natives, we must resort to washing blankets for a living."

@Hammanthkraal added:

"She is definitely solving problems with what's already within reach and not looking for fancy and expensive tools. Big up to the young lady."

Meet the information systems student who started his own carpentry business at 22

In more inspirational business news, Briefly News previously reported that a young man from Bloemfontein in the Free State is making the right moves, and Mzansi cannot help but stan the trailblazer.

The computer information systems (CIS) student is a self-taught carpenter and is leading as a trendsetter of note as he takes full charge of his future. Thabang Shinners, 22, started his carpentry business in 2020 after seeing an opportunity to exploit a gap in the market.

In his words, many people were working and studying at home because of the restrictions around Covid-19. More incredibly, he learnt everything he knows over YouTube.

Source: Briefly.co.za