In order to help claimants receive the actual funds paid by the Road Accident Fund, the Department of Social Development wants an equitable benefit model introduced

According to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, RAF claimants only receive 40% of what is paid out and the rest goes to legal fees

The introduction of the equitable benefit model will mean that all South Africans in need of compensation will not have to pay steep legal and administration fees

The Road Accident Fund system is getting a new model that will allow all South Africans that need compensation from the fund to have access to the fund, says the Department of Social Development.

The department says the new equitable fund model will take away the financial burden of hiring lawyers in order to have access to the road accident victims who need it in South Africa, according to a report by SABC News.

Minister of Finance Fkile Mbalula says the majority of the compensation paid out is spent on legal and administration fees rather than going out to claimants. Image: Lefty Shivambu

According to Social Development's Deputy Director-General Brenda Sibeko, applicants pay huge amounts of money to lawyers when they need to get compensation from the fund and the department wants to change that.

“If you are poor and you don’t have a good lawyer you get a small benefit. So what we are saying is that we need to create an equitable system that is there for everybody," said Sibeko.

Sibeko says the new more will make it more affordable for people who need compensation to receive an amount that is fair. She added that the department wanted to make sure that the money given to claimants does not go towards paying legal representation fees.

According to the Daily Maverick, the new model will help RAF, which has been largely victimised by unethical elements and questionable legal tactics in the past.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula says over 60% of the funds paid out to claimants go to payments of legal and administration fees while claimants only receive 40%.

