A young lady has wowed people with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people tried to guess her identity

In a video that has gone viral, the lady made funny facial expressions as she danced with so much energy

The female dancer showed she is the boss of the dance floor when she rained money on her male partner

A young lady made a very big statement with her dance moves at a wedding ceremony as people cheered her on.

In a video shot by @maxwelljenning and posted on Instagram, the maid of honour and a man in a black suit took to the centre floor as they slugged it out in a dance.

Many people were amazed by her dance moves. Photo source: @maxwelljenning

She has got energy!

With a face of funny expressions, the lady matched the man's every move, getting commendation from the crowd.

At a point during the dance, she dipped her hand into her blouse and pulled out money that she sprayed on the man with a creative flourish. She nailed the competition with that single move.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

makemydayartistry said:

"Why did I think this was you at first glance @deebeautebydolly."

4sty___ said:

"@bettyruth007 this is exactly wat u can do or even do better."

queen_teekay said:

"It’s Obaa @i_am_obaa screaming “CHEEEYYY” fah me."

ellsy_ghartey said:

"It's her facial for me."

bbour79 said:

"@aysha_aminu_yakasai maid of honor,if you no get this kind of energy talk now oooo."

khabrewski said:

"@joy_brntxn me at your wedding. Now let me get to practicing."

Another amazing dancer

In some more cute social media news, Briefly News previously reported that a seriously funny clip of a woman dancing for joy as her man proposes has Mzansi in stitches. It seems the romantic affair took place in front of the couple's family and friends and the mushy atmosphere was cut short by the woman's silly dance.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the hilarious footage.

"When he finally proposes," writes the video's original sharer.

Watching the clip it seems the silly young lady knows her man is about to propose. As he drops down on one knee she purposefully moves backwards and begins to perform the humorous Irish jig.

Onlookers are just as shocked as the groom-to-be, who actually ends up dropping the ring.

Local social media users were left in absolute tears from laughing too much. While SA felt sure the young man had a lot on his hands, many also agreed he'd have a very happy marriage with such a charismatic lady.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@Stixx_jm said:

"Tjoooo how I wish I had umntu onjee thiza."

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

"Lol, who gets this excited?"

@Maki_Motsepe said:

"Funny girlfriends are the life."

@tj7_sa said:

"LMAO, whether I’m going on one knee or he’s going on one knee, it’s happening in private, trust."

@SfisoMbethe29 said:

"This guy will have the happiest marriage."

