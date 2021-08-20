The SAPS has honoured Lt Col Myburg as it continues to celebrate female members for Women's Month

Lt Col Myburg is a female criminologist with over 27 years of experience and is the only trained profiler in the SAPS

Social media users joined in and praised her for her good work, she recently helped sentence a criminal to 223

As part of their celebration of Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is continuing to pay tribute to women in the police force.

Their latest recipient is Lt Col Myburg a female criminologist who helps the police put offenders behind bars.

She is the only trainer profiler in the police and has been involved in more than 70 serial murder cases and 90 serial assault cases.

Lt Col Myburg has 27 years of experience in the police force and is the only profiler in the SAPS. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Myburg helps officers investigate crimes by advising through crime scene analysis, analysis of behavioural patterns, offender profiling, interviewing of victims, witnesses and suspects, as well as conducting risk assessments.

She also assists parole boards in compiling violent risk assessment reports on offenders who are serving life sentences and who are eligible for parole, to determine what level of risk they pose to society.

Myburg recently helped convict a serial rapist who has been sentenced to 223 years in prison.

Social media users react to Lt Col Myburg

Maureen Doran:

"Thank you for what you do for all of us. May the Angels protect all of you from all harm."

Mokete Mthimkhulu Makoa:

"She looks like a “no-nonsense taker.” Happy Women’s month to Col Myburg and all other hard-working, incorruptible and inexorable officers answerable to the constitution and the rule of law."

Bonga KaSjekula Mbelu:

"One in four female Criminologist? really how many young graduates with this qualification, why don't you recruit more young women so that she can groom them before retiring."

Lerato Dlamini:

"You are such an inspiration for reaL Another thing She shows A Good Sign That We All Equal Females Are Also Capable I Love That .... keep It Up,We Looking Actually I am Looking Up to You,Keep Serving Our Beautiful Nation In Blue♥️..."

SAPS pays tribute to NIU veteran of 19 years in celebration of Women's Month

To observe Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has embarked on honouring its women, who continue to break barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Warrant Officer Suzan Lehong, a 19-year veteran, is the latest to have her flowers handed to her. Lehong serves as a National Intervention Unit (NIU) Operator, tasked to stabilise volatile situations by combating serious and violent crimes.

Source: Briefly.co.za