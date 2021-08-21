Christine Selikem Lassey achieved a first-class result from the University of Ghana School of Law

She graduated as the 2021 valedictorian of her year group from the university

Selikem Lassey has opened up about her family and education in an interview with Briefly News

Born to financially disadvantaged parents in her early childhood days, Christine Selikem Lassey refused to allow her humble beginnings to determine her future.

From a family of five, Selikem Lassey hails from Anfoega in the Volta Region of Ghana, but was born and raised in Accra and grew up with other family members.

Although finances were hard for her family in the early days of her education, her father ''placed a premium on education'' and wanted the best for Selikem Lassey and her two other siblings.

Early education

Christine Selikem Lassey received her primary and junior high school education at the 37 Military Hospital Basic School in Accra, and she recalls that she ''wasn't always the best student''.

She attended Accra Girls Senior High School and thoroughly enjoyed school, and developed a knack for excellence early on, participating in programmes organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

Overcoming her fears

Christine Selikem Lassey originally had a passion to become a Chartered Accountant but her fear for Elective Mathematics and Science meant that she had to study General Arts in secondary school.

Despite this, she took on the challenge of overcoming her fears as a General Arts student in Accra Girls. However, she had to write NOV/DEC examination to improve her Maths and Science grades because she underperformed, she said.

''I wanted to attend the University of Ghana to pursue law but I didn't achieve good grades in Maths and Science. I had people telling me that I should consider KNUST, but I still wanted Legon,'' she told Selikem Lassey.

Pursuing law

After securing good grades in the Nov/Dec exams, she gained admittance into the University of Ghana School of Law.

In her first year at the university, Selikem Lassey earned a scholarship sponsored by the Lebanese Government after she emerged as one of four students to achieve the highest GPA, relieving her parents of the financial burden of attending law school.

On July 31, 2021, Selikem Lassey graduated top of her class with an FGPA of 3.75, making her the valedictorian. Whilst she set out to graduate with first-class from the University of Ghana School of Law, becoming the valedictorian for her year group was far-fetched, said Selikem Lassey.

''From day one, I told myself that I would complete school with first-class. But I never thought that I would emerge the valedictorian,'' she said.

Selikem Lassey indicates that she tears up in joy whenever she thinks of the achievement, considering her humble background.

The 2021 valedictorian at the University of Ghana School of Law urged young women, especially girls to envision themselves excelling in life and pursue their dreams.

''I wasn't the most talented and rich, but I told myself that I'm going to outperform everyone, and I have. You are not responsible for where you are born but you are responsible if you remain there,'' she said.

Selikem Lassey is now preparing to sit for her entrance examination into the Ghana School of Law.

