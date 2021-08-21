Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Spotted Enjoying Lunch Together in Malibu

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted on a lunch date amid their divorce

The two were spotted arriving at a restaurant together, indicating they are on good terms

The former power couple officially filed for divorce in February after a tumultuous year

They say parents never separate, courtesy of their responsibilities towards their kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted on a lunch date. Photos: Kim Kardashian.

Source: UGC

It seems former power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are on good terms after being spotted on a lunch date in Malibu, California.

According to TMZ, the duo went on a date on Thursday, August 19, with their security team in tow.

In photos shared by the publication, Kanye and Kim were spotted exiting a vehicle together.

This is the first time the two were seen in public without their children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago in a long time.

Despite being in the middle of a divorce, Kim and the kids have supported Kanye's music career.

They attended the listening parties for his much-anticipated album Donda, which is named after his late mother.

Kim credits Kanye

Kim recently proved that their relationship is cordial after crediting Kanye for helping her to accept herself more.

According to Kim, her former husband does not care what other people think about him as long as he is true to himself.

“He absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself," she said.

He also credited him for making her feel more confident about herself and not giving a hoot about people’s opinions.

Kim Kardashian officially files for divorce from Kanye West

Briefly News previously reported that Kanye and Kim were getting a divorce after a rocky year that saw him drop his presidential aspirations.

They sought to amicably conclude their seven-year union, with court papers indicating that Kim asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

Sources close to the couple said Kanye agreed with joint custody and was ready to co-parent with the reality TV star.

They had a prenuptial agreement, and neither of them contested it.

Kanye goes rogue

While on the campaign trail in South Carolina in 2020, a sobbing Kanye said they considered abortion when Kim was pregnant with their first child.

He took it further by throwing jibes at Kim and her family via Twitter in a move that took many aback.

However, she stood by him, calling for people to be more understanding since he is bipolar.

Source: Briefly.co.za