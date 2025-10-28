Does NBA star Danny Granger's cousin Keith exist? What fans should know

The facts about Danny Granger fave sparked curiosity among NBA fans, but they originate from comedian Brittany Schmitt’s 2022 stand-up routine. Despite its viral reach, the story remains a lighthearted anecdote grounded in comedy rather than fact.

Danny Granger is a retired NBA All-Star who played from 2005 to 2015 , primarily with the Indiana Pacers.

, primarily with the Indiana Pacers. In July 2022, comedian Brittany Schmitt humorously referenced a Jehovah’s Witness NBA player and his cousin, “Keith.”

Neither Granger nor Schmitt has confirmed the player’s identity or the existence of "Keith," leaving the story unverified.

Does Danny Granger's cousin, Keith, exist?

There is no verified evidence that NBA star Danny Granger’s cousin “Keith” exists. The story originated from a stand-up comedy video by Brittany Schmitt, who shared a tale about a past encounter with a former NBA player and his cousin, Keith.

In her routine, the stand-up comedian mentioned that the player eventually called her and revealed he had become a Jehovah’s Witness. As shared on Don't Tell Comedy in July 2022, she recalled:

He called to tell me that now he’s a Jehovah’s Witness and I should repent. Then he said, ‘Brittany, this is life-changing stuff.’

Since only a few former NBA players are Jehovah’s Witnesses, and Schmitt mentioned that the player was light-skinned, fans speculated that she meant Danny Granger.

Danny Granger and Brittany Schmitt’s silence fuels the viral story

Since Brittany Schmitt shared her viral joke about an ex-NBA Jehovah’s Witness player and his cousin, Keith, neither she nor the former athlete has clarified the story.

Their silence has fueled its spread, as the 2022 Don’t Tell Comedy clip gained over six million views, sparking debate among fans across social platforms.

Granger was raised in a household that followed Jehovah's Witnesses

Born on April 20, 1983, the former NBA player was raised in a household that followed Jehovah's Witnesses. His younger brother is Scotty, a musical artist and songwriter.

Granger is also reportedly the great-nephew of the famous singer Mahalia Jackson. He said his parents’ strict discipline helped keep him out of trouble.

How many ex-NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses?

As reported by Essentially Sports, three former NBA players follow the faith, including Darren Collison, Danny Granger, and Dewayne Dedmon. As a Jehovah’s Witness, Danny Granger was baptised in 2018, a few years after retiring from professional basketball.

The NBA All-Star, together with Collison, was a standout player for the Indiana Pacers, while Dedmon played for several teams, including the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Upon retiring, Collison reflected on his beliefs in a letter to ESPN’s The Undefeated, stating:

While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith. I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and my faith means everything to me.

What happened to Danny Granger?

As BVM Sports shared, the former Indiana Pacers forward quietly left the NBA after the 2014/15 season. He joined the Miami Heat in 2014, appearing in 30 games before knee issues stalled his career.

He was later traded to the Suns and then the Pistons, but recurring injuries ended his run. Toward the end of his career, he reportedly built up a real estate investment company. According to The Real Deal, Danny said in June 2016:

The last three years of my career, I was more interested in real estate than basketball.

The buzz that has surrounded Danny Granger's cousin, Keith, stems from Brittany Schmitt’s 2022 comedy routine, sparking widespread curiosity among NBA fans. While his existence is not verified, the story went viral, becoming a humorous and much-discussed anecdote online.

