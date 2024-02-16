Who is Brittany Schmitt’s husband? Meet Chris Rutkowski

Chris Rutkowski is a stand-up comedian, artist and freelance creative director from the United States of America. He gained widespread recognition for being Brittany Schmitt’s husband. His wife is a Los Angeles-based comedian, writer and television personality best known for her show From Ho to Housewife.

Chris Rutkowski posing for a picture in a black T-shirt (L). Chris speaking into a microphone (R).

Brittany Schmitt’s husband, Chris Rutkowski became famous following his romantic relationship with the comedian. Chris Rutkowski and Brittany Schmitt have been married since 2017. Find out more details about Chris Rutkowski and his relationship with Brittany.

Chris Rutkowski’s profile summary

Full name Christopher Rutkowski Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1983 Age 40 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’11’’ (180 centimetres) Weight 183 lbs (83 kilograms) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Joe Rutkowski Relationship status Married Wife Brittany Schmitt Education Winthrop University Profession Freelance creative director, comedian

Who is Brittany Schmitt’s husband?

The Los Angeles-based, Wisconsin-raised comic is married to Christopher Rutkowski, a stand-up comedian and artist based in Los Angeles, United States. Brittany and Chris tied the knot in 2017 and have been together since. Despite their status in the entertainment industry, the pair prefers to keep their relationship away from the public limelight.

In February 2021, Brittany shared little information about their romance via an Instagram post. She posted a picture of them together and captioned it with the following words:

Six years ago, I had an appointment with an old NBA booty call for valentine’s day. Chris and I were only a few weeks into dating and I didn’t want to seem “too available” and cancel it. I told him my predicament and he said “cool, see ya later”. He didn’t ask me to stay, but I’m glad I did anyway because he now swears if I would have gone and played in the recyclables, that would have been the end. Instead he took me on a picnic and the rest is history.

The pair run a talk show on Brittany's YouTube channel, where they discuss various topics, including relationships and adult topics.

How old is Chris Rutkowski?

The celebrity husband is 40 years old as of 2024. When was Chris Rutkowski born? He was born on 4 November 1983 in California, United States of America. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Christopher is an American national of white ethnicity. His father’s name is Joe Rutkowski, but his mother’s name is currently unavailable.

After completing his high school education, Chris enrolled at Winthrop University in 2007 and graduated with a fine arts degree in visual communication and graphic design in 2009.

What does comedian Chris Rutkowski do for a living?

Chris is a stand-up comedian, artist and freelance creative director. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a freelance director in San Francisco from July 2009 to January 2011. He also worked for various organisations, such as Pereira & O’Dell and Zambezi, LLC.

From January 2020 to February 2022, he served as a full-time art director at Meta. He presently works as a freelance creative director in Los Angeles.

Chris Rutkowski’s wife is a comedian, writer and television personality. She is known for her stand-up comedy acts, which she began performing in high school. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she often uploads hilarious comedy videos.

Brittany has held the position of Senior Talent Manager at TBWAMedia Arts Lab and has worked as a Talent Acquisition Consultant at her own company, Brittany Schmitt, LLC, since January 2020.

Comedian Brittany Schmitt at The Ice House Comedy Club on 18 January 2024 in Pasadena, California.

What is Chris Rutkowski’s height?

The American stand-up comedian stands 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 183 pounds or 83 kilograms.

Danny Granger and Brittany Schmitt were previously in a romantic relationship before she was married. In July 2022, during her stand-up routine, Brittany grabbed the attention of many people when she disclosed her past relationship with former NBA player Danny Granger, who has since become a Jehovah’s Witness.

While initially keeping the player unnamed, her fans quickly uncovered that she was romantically involved with Granger at some point in her life.

Brittany Schmitt’s NBA ex is an American former professional basketball player who played ten seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He was drafted by the Indiana Pacers in 2005 after a two-year college stint in New Mexico.

Where is comedian Brittany Schmitt from?

She was born and raised in Wisconsin, United States of America, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

