How many NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses? Full list and details

The NBA has hundreds of talented athletes from different cultural and religious backgrounds. Some are Jehovah's Witnesses, a domination that has become increasingly popular in most countries. How many NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses?

The Christian denomination has unique beliefs and customs, with a particular interpretation of the Bible. Some NBA stars were born into the faith following their parents, while others converted later.

NBA players who are Jehovah's Witnesses

Like many believers, NBA's Jehovah's Witnesses have balanced their dedication to their faith and careers. Their actions have even inspired some of their fans to join the faith.

Who are the Jehovah's Witnesses?

Jehovah's Witnesses (JW) is a Christian denomination that adheres to Jesus' teachings and the practices of his apostles. According to the JW's website, the church recognises the Bible as God's inspired message to humans.

The church believes in unity, peace, unselfishness, and respect for the governing authorities. It does not practice tithing or collections during meetings, and its elders are unsalaried. Jehovah's Witnesses are also known for their door-to-door evangelising and refusal of blood transfusions.

What NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses?

Few NBA stars in the current generation have confessed to being followers of the denomination. The majority of the faithful are former players. Here is a list of current and ex-NBA players who are Jehovah's Witnesses, as per Essential Sports, Outer Beaches, and the Ranker.

10. Maurice Evans

Full name: Maurice Eugene Evans

Maurice Eugene Evans Date of birth: 8 November 1978

8 November 1978 Age: 45 (as of August 2024)

(as of August 2024) NBA teams: Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, LA Lakers, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat

The LA Lakers legend is a devoted Jehovah's Witnesses member. Evans has always testified that his faith boosted his confidence and helped him find meaning in life.

9. Michael Adams

Full name: Michael Adams

Michael Adams Date of birth: 19 January 1963

19 January 1963 Age: 61 (as of August 2024)

61 (as of August 2024) NBA teams: Washington Bullets, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings

Michael Adams is an ex-NBA player in Jehovah's Witnesses. He joined the Christian Dominion in the '90s and is now a devoted member.

8. Greg Ostertag

Full name: Gregory Donovan Ostertag

Gregory Donovan Ostertag Date of birth: 6 March 1973

6 March 1973 Age: 51 (as of August 2024)

51 (as of August 2024) NBA teams: Utah Jazz, Sacramento Kings

The legendary basketballer was criticised for being devoted to his faith but remained steadfast. He ended his basketball career in 2006.

7. Thurl Bailey

Full name: Thurl Lee Bailey

Thurl Lee Bailey Date of birth: 7 April 1961

7 April 1961 Age: 63 (as of August 2024)

63 (as of August 2024) NBA teams: Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz

Bailey is a former NBA player known for his commitment and dedication to the denomination. He frequently talked about his faith and how it impacted his life.

6. Jim McIlvaine

Full name: James Michael McIlvaine

James Michael McIlvaine Date of birth: 30 July 1972

30 July 1972 Age: 52 (as of August 2024)

52 (as of August 2024) NBA teams: Washington Bullets, Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets

McIlvaine converted to the church during his professional life. He has been open about his faith and testified how it has impacted his life and career.

5. Mark Jackson

Full name: Mark A Jackson

Mark A Jackson Date of birth: 1 April 1965

1 April 1965 Age: 59 (as of August 2024)

59 (as of August 2024) NBA teams: Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets

Mark Jackson's NBA career began in 1987 when the New York Knicks selected him. He spent 17 seasons in the league and was a member of the renowned Christian dominion.

4. Eddie Griffin

Full name: Eddie Jamaal Griffin

Eddie Jamaal Griffin Date of birth: 30 May 1982

30 May 1982 Age: Died at 25

Died at 25 NBA teams: Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves

Eddie Griffin was among the famous NBA players in Jehovah's Witnesses. He played for two NBA teams and established himself as one of the best power forwards.

3. Dewayne Dedmon

Full name: Dewayne Jamal Dedmon

Dewayne Jamal Dedmon Date of birth: 12th August 1989

12th August 1989 Age: 34 (as of 2024)

34 (as of 2024) NBA teams: Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat

The 7-foot centre was brought up in the faith by his mother. Dedmon last played for the 76ers in the 2022-23 season before joining the Ontario Clippers in the NBA G League. His religious background has influenced his profession and demeanour.

2. Danny Granger

Full name: Danny Granger

Danny Granger Date of birth: 20 April 1983

20 April 1983 Age: 41 (as of 2024)

41 (as of 2024) NBA teams: Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heats

Granger is also among the former NBA players in Jehovah's Witnesses. He spent much of his career with the Indiana Pacers, balancing with his religion.

1. Darren Collison

Full name: Darren Michael Collison

Darren Michael Collison Date of birth: 23 August 1987

23 August 1987 Age: 36 (as of 2024)

36 (as of 2024) NBA teams: New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers & Lakers, Sacramento Kings

The former point guard retired in 2019 to focus on his faith. After enjoying a prosperous 10-year NBA career, Darren told the ESPN of his plans to help the less fortunate through his Jehovah's Witnesses faith after enjoying a prosperous 10-year NBA career.

Frequently asked questions

While some NBA male stars have demonstrated their faith in the denomination, there are no records of female NBA players in Jehovah's Witnesses. Here are frequently asked questions about the church and NBA athletes.

Are Jehovah's Witnesses a true religion? Yes. They are a Christian denomination that follows Jesus' teachings and the practices of his apostles.

Yes. They are a Christian denomination that follows Jesus' teachings and the practices of his apostles. How many ex-NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses? The league has few current and ex-stars dedicated to the Christian faith. They include Darren Collison, Danny Granger, and Dewayne Dedmon.

The league has few current and ex-stars dedicated to the Christian faith. They include Darren Collison, Danny Granger, and Dewayne Dedmon. Which Jehovah's Witnesses NBA player is light-skinned? Greg Ostertag and Jim McIlvaine are among the few white and light-skinned NBA stars subscribed to the church.

Greg Ostertag and Jim McIlvaine are among the few white and light-skinned NBA stars subscribed to the church. Which ex-NBA player of Jehovah's Witnesses dated Brittany? Danny Granger reportedly dated comedian Brittany Schmitt. According to Sports Rush, Schmitt revealed that Granger wanted her to repent, but she relented. She is married to Chris Rutkowski.

How many NBA players are Jehovah's Witnesses? Some famous basketball athletes converted to the faith during their careers, while others were born into it. Darren Collison, Danny Granger, and Dewayne Dedmon are among the known loyalists of the church. Others are AC Green, Dave Meyers, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Reggie Theus, and Wayman Tisdale.

