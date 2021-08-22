Hollywood actress and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie, recently joined Instagram and has gathered almost 10 million followers

The movie star joined the popular app on Friday, August 20 and currently has 7 million followers

Jolie's first post ever on the app is a handwritten letter sent to her from a teenage girl in Afghanistan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fans of Angelina Jolie are more than excited as the Hollywood star recently joined millions of people around the world using the Instagram app.

The actress has gathered almost 10 million followers. Photo credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Source: UGC

Jolie shares letter from Afghan teen

The A-list actress and humanitarian shared her first post on the platform which is a handwritten note she received from a teenage girl in Afghanistan, a country recently overtaken by the Taliban.

Her post explains that the current situation in the country was her reason for joining social media to help amplify the voices of the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In her words:

"Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights. Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it. Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me."

See post below:

Divorce with Brad Pitt

The ongoing divorce between actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is the reason the 45-year-old actress has taken a backseat from directing.

Jolie, who starred in the movie “Maleficent” revealed that the family drama has denied her time and concentration, which makes it difficult to commit to her directing aspiration.

That has made the mother of six stick to acting as she tries to balance the Hollywood career and family.

Source: Briefly.co.za