A social media user received a ton of positive reactions after she shared the inspiring story of a Mzansi woman who is leading the way as a pioneer for women in the construction industry

Hlayisani Sono is the Managing Director at Mhani Builder Construction & Projects, a company specialising in building, plastering and roofing, among other things

@Thembi_Bal1 put the Limpopo-based builder on the pedestal following her nomination for a coveted Women in Construction and Engineering award

South Africans have taken to the comments section in their numbers to raise a glass to Sono

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hlayisani Sono, once a relatively unknown force in the world of construction in South Africa, is emerging as one of its pioneers for women leaders in the industry.

Described as a passionate builder by those who know her, Sono answered the loud call Mzansi's global pageant queen Zozibini Tunzi made when she encouraged women to take up space and cement themselves in society.

Hlayisani Sono is emerging as one of the pioneers for women leaders in the construction industry. Image: @Thembi_Bal1/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

A Twitter user, @Thembi_Bal1, who shares in this sentiment, took online to put the Limpopo-based builder on the pedestal following Sono's nomination for a coveted Women in Construction and Engineering award.

The tweet read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I don’t just give orders to my team, but I also get into my overalls and wear my boots and my hard hat to get in the mix to lay bricks and build.” – Hlayisani Sono.

"Congratulations sesi on your nomination for Women in Construction and Engineering."

Sono, 30, is the Managing Director at Mhani Builder Construction & Projects, a company specialising in building, plastering and roofing, among other things.

The company was founded in October 2019 and has its operation based in the Valdezia rural settlement in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo.

The young trailblazer has also been nominated for the Inaugural Top 30 Trailblazers Awards under the auspices of the Strategic African Women In Leadership, an organization for women that believes in the idea of “lifting as you rise”.

Congratulations flood in for woman builder

South Africans took to the comments section in their numbers to raise a glass to Sono. Briefly News took a look at some of the most interesting reactions to her inspirational story.

@MetjahTebogo shared:

"I'm inspired."

@Hlayisanisono wrote:

"Wooow, I'm so grateful. Thank you, sesi"

@SFaiith noted:

"Congratulations to her, we love to see this."

@Yorichaunt added:

"Women getting their own."

@AHT_YssY offered:

"Wow, this is inspirational."

Lady who makes bricks to send herself to school finally graduates

In another touching news story, Briefly News previously reported that a Ugandan woman has been celebrated on social media after she graduated from Muteesa 1 Royal University.

In a LinkedIn post by Elphas Saizi, Sharon Mbabazi bagged a degree in communications and proved to the world that persistence is key.

Mbabazi lost her mum at the age of five and, in pursuit of her dream, turned to making bricks as a way to eke out a living. The post read in part:

"She is a living proof that persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. Truly, there is absolute power in determination!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za